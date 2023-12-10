Sunday, December 10, 2023
Pakistan: Madrassa teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor boy in Rawalpindi

The boy had been fine and interested in his academics, according to the father, until the last three months, when he suddenly began showing indications of stress.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Madrassa teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor boy in Rawalpindi (Image via NBT)
On Thursday, a madrassa teacher in Rawalpindi was arrested for attempting to sexually attack a 16-year-old boy. According to the FIR filed at Rawalpindi’s Nasirabad police station, a resident of Dhoke Gujran said his 16-year-old son who had been attending Jamia Masjid Muhammad in Westridge for the last two years to learn the Quran was sexually abused by the accused maulana.

According to the father of the victim, the boy was fine and interested in his academics, until the last three months, when he suddenly began showing indications of stress.

The child began crying after returning home from the seminary on November 8. When questioned, he said that his teacher, Qari Umar Khattab, had been abusing and harassing him for the previous three months. The victim said that following the classes, Qari Umar would call him to his living quarters, where he would attempt to kiss and touch him improperly. The minor boy told his father that the accused Maulana tried to rape him, but he yelled and threatened to inform his uncle.

On November 8, however, the cleric allegedly tried to force himself on the child again, and when he protested, he allegedly attacked him with punches, kicks, and even a plastic pipe. Qari Umar was arrested in response to the FIR, and investigations are ongoing.

