Parliament attack accused Manoranjan was invovled in farming, was a student leader, says family

A group of four individuals today breached the Parliament security even as the country was marking the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Two men jumped from the visitor’s gallery into the Lok Sabha hall. One of the two men began to jumped over the benches towards the well. He was removed his footwear during this time and started looking around him trying to escape as members of Parliament surrounded him.

The two accused have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan from Mysore. Both accused have been arrested.

In a conversation with the media, Manoranjan’s father Devraj said he studied Engineering in BIT and used to travel to Mumbai and Delhi regularly.

Devraj, Father of Manoranjan one of the persons arrested in #LokSabha #SecurityBreach speaks to media.



He is from Periyapattana, Mysore studied Engineering in BIT. He used to travel Mumbai, Delhi regularly.



He was concerned of powers, farmers and says he might have been…

As per reports, Manoranjan’s father has condemned his actions and said that he was unaware that his son was in Delhi.

“If he has done something wrong, he is not my son. But let me tell you, he is good…I was unaware he is in Delhi. He was a student leader in his college days, but I do know about his affiliations. I condemn this act,” Devaraj said.

#WATCH | Mysuru, Karnataka | Devraj, father of Manoranjan who caused a security breach inside the Lok Sabha today, says, "This is wrong, nobody should do anything like that…"

The Vijayanagar police in Mysore has collected information about Manoranjan from his father. Manoranjan had reportedly introduced Sagar Sharma as his friend to the Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s office and reportedly acquired the visitor’s pass on the pretext of visiting the new Parliament.

As per sources, Manoranjan would visit Simha’s office quite often. Reports quoting sources close to the MP stated that three people including a woman had gotten visitor’s passes but the woman was denied entry as she had arrived with a child whose name was not included.

The woman had reportedly no connection with the two accused.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Sagar Sharma, who was accompanying Manoranjan, is reportedly still an engineering student.

Meanwhile, two of the protesters have been detained from outside the Parliament for releasing similar smoke cannisters as was done by the accused inside the House.

The demonstrators have been identified as Neelam (42), daughter of Kaur Singh from Hisar, Haryana. She was staying in Shree Balaji Girls PG near Red Square area in Hisar.

OpIndia spoke with the PG staff on call who informed that Neelam was living there for 2-3 months now and that officials have collected required information about her.

The last accused, who was accompanying Neelam outside the Parliament, has been identified as 25-year-old Amol Shinde from Latur, Maharashtra.

The duo was heard chanting slogans including, “Tanashahi nahin chalega,” “Manipur ko insaaf do, “Samvidhaan bachao”, “Mahilayon par atyachar nahin chalega,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Tanashahi band karo,” “Jai Bheem Jai Bharat,” “Vande Mataram”.

In another video, a journalist can be seen questioning Neelam while she is being taken by the police. In response, the woman accused can be heard saying, “Our Indian government and the atrocities being committed against us…when we talk about our rights…we are lathicharged and jailed and totured. So we did not have any other way.”

When asked which organisation they belong to, she said, “We are not from any organisation, we are common people. we are students, because we are employed, our parents work so hard, labourers, farmers, small businessmen but no one is heard. They try to supress our voice but this tyranny will not be tolerated. End the tanashahi (tyranny). Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Neelam’s younger brother spoke to the media saying that the family was not aware that she had gone to Delhi.

Her brother also revealed that Neelam was part of the farmers’ protest and had spoken on the issue of unemployment several times.

“She has raised the matter of unemployment several times…she had participated in the farmers’ protest…you know that unemployment is an issue. Her first protest was in the farmers’ protest,” the brother said.

#WATCH | Jind, Haryana | Younger brother of one of the accused – Neelam – who was caught from outside the Parliament, says, "…We didn't even know that she went to Delhi. All we knew was that she was in Hisar for her studies…She had visited us the day before yesterday and…

The brother said that Neelam had left Hisar some 5-6 months ago for education.

Speaking on the point of unemployment raised by Neelam, her brother narrated an incident wherein during an interview a person with less marks was cleared but because her full name is Neelam Devi, they told her to get an affidavit.

“We don’t know whether what she did was right or wrong,” her brother said.

According to the family, Neelam is qualified with BA, MA, B’Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and NET.