Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan recently spoke about the salary he drew while being in office. Rajan said he was paid just Rs 4 lakhs per annum as salary for heading the office of RBI Governor.

During an interview on the ‘Figuring Out’ podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Raghuram Rajan disclosed that his annual salary as the RBI Governor was Rs 4 lakh. He mentioned, “I’m not aware of the current salary, but it was Rs 4 lakh per year during my tenure. The significant benefit is the accommodation – a spacious residence located a few blocks away from Dhirubhai Ambani’s residence on Malabar Hill in Mumbai.”

While Rajan claimed his annual pay during his tenure as RBI governor was Rs 4 lakhs, several reports in the media indicate that the former RBI governor may have casually lied about his annual remuneration.

In an article titled ‘RBI spared no expense in hosting Raghuram Rajan’ published in The Sunday Guardian in June 2020, the former governor who served in the office from August 2013 to September 2016, drew approximately Rs 61.2 lakhs for the entire tenure, which calculates to Rs 1.69 lakhs per month.

The article cites an RTI response that the RBI spent more on transporting his goods back to his home from Mumbai to Chicago than the total salary it paid him for his entire tenure. The RBI reportedly paid Rs 71 lakhs for transporting his household goods, more than what they paid him as salary for the entire three years.

Reportedly, when Raghuram Rajan left the office in September 2016, his salary was close to Rs 2.09 lakhs per month, which amounts to Rs 25 lakhs per annum. In an article published on Moneycontrol in July 2022, the current salary of the incumbent RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was Rs 2.5 lakhs per month, or Rs 30 lakhs per annum. The progression in salary for the RBI governor is in line with the remuneration at the time when Rajan left the office in 2016.

