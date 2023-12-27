India has long been a popular travel destination, drawing visitors from around the world for an incredible experience. Interestingly, its standing as one of the favourite tourist attractions keeps growing with time. Many foreigners including famous individuals like Hugh Jackman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Roberts, Will Smith and others frequently visit the country to experience its natural beauty, cuisine and culture among other things. Now, English and Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa who has been vacationing here with her family is the newest addition to the long list of celebrities.

“Happy Holidays from me to you. Sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead,” wrote the ‘Levitating’ hit-maker on 24th December with a heart emoticon as she posted a bunch of photos on Instagram while travelling in Rajasthan. She appeared to be having a wonderful time while admiring the state’s natural splendour and cultural nuisances. In the first photo, she posed in her bed in a blue shirt and striped pants while an exquisite artwork of Radha-Krishna adorned the background wall.

The following image showed the ‘One Kiss’ singer standing close to a desk while donning a crimson and golden dress. She also uploaded a snap of a group of women huddled up close to a building. The subsequent photograph featured her posing in black attire. Furthermore, she shared a slightly grainy picture of herself wearing a dark pair of sunglasses, a golden top and a leather jacket. The next one displayed her posing with her friends and then a close selfie of her face. Along with the stunning shots of the iconic Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, she also published another image of herself seated in a car wearing jeans, a white shirt and a bright red jacket.

After she pleasantly surprised her fans with the photographs from Rajasthan, her father Dukagjin Lipa took to the social media app and shared pictures from their amazing trip. He stated, “Jodhpur was captivating. Celebrating beautiful customs, beautifully preserved crafts, beautiful colours and beautiful people,” with folded hands and the Hindu symbol of ‘Om.’ He also tagged the luxury car brand Porsche and remarked, “This is the best form of transport,” and added auto-rikshaw emojis with the hashtag ‘tuk-tuk’ which is a popular three-wheeled motorized vehicle used as a taxi in the country. He also posted a series of photographs with his daughter and the rest of their family including them riding in an autorickshaw and a snap of a temple.

Dukagjin Lipa also uploaded pictures from their visit to Humayun’s Tomb and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi and mentioned, “The Indian journey starts at New Delhi, India.” The family was clicked with their heads covered with saffron clothes inside the Gurdwara beside their picture outside the tomb.

Notably, the well-known artist has been enjoying every minute of her vacation with no knowledge of her identity held by Indians. This blessing in disguise has allowed her to walk around freely, unlike when hordes of people congregate around any recognized face whenever they are noticed outside. However, she didn’t have to encounter any such issues and has been moving around with her family and friends without any problems. A clip showed her meandering casually around a marketplace while going undetected by the general population despite being a worldwide celebrity.

Dua lipa ko na pahchaan ke Rajasthan walo ne usko, uski aukaat dikha di pic.twitter.com/9vXtHr9UB6 — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) December 27, 2023

The popular star was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019 when she commented, “At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside.”

Dua Lipa visited a Ganesh temple in Jaipur in 2019. (Source: The Times of India)

The three-time Grammy Award winner has already celebrated Christmas in India this year and presumably is going to welcome the new year in the country as well.