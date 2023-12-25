TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, whose mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sparked outrage, mocked VP Dhankhar again on Sunday (24th December) and said he will continue to do so, describing it as an “art form.” MP Banerjee stated that he would do it a thousand times and that it was his fundamental right.

“I will keep doing the mimicry. It is an art form. If needed, I will do it a thousand times. I have all the fundamental rights to express my views. You can put me in jail. I will not step back,” Kalyan Banerjee said.

The TMC MP also said that VP Dhankhar is upset over a “trivial issue”, while speaking at an event in West Bengal’s Shrirampur.

Kalyan Banerjee is repeating the insult and it's impossible that he is doing this without the support of Mamata Banerjee. This is the mindset of opposition leaders. In a democracy, the public is the judge and they will teach them a lesson: BJP's Dr. Sukanta Majumdar

Last week, outside the parliament, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen impersonating Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi could be seen making video of the incident. Later, the Jat community staged a protest against the TMC MP and Rahul Gandhi and demanded an apology from the duo.

Later, Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a statement saying that any insult to Parliament or the position of vice president would be unacceptable. He expressed his deep distress over a TMC MP impersonating him in the parliament complex and a Congress MP filming the act.

TMC MP again mimicked Dhankar saying that it was his fundamental right. Responding to the event, the BJP said that no one is jailed for being uncultured but in the court of the people, the party and ‘ghamandiya’ alliance will be punished.

On TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "No one is jailed for being uncultured. Backed by Mamata Banerjee, arrogance is at its peak in TMC. If they will mock a constitutional post, if they will mock a farmer's son, if they will mock…"

“No one is jailed for being uncultured. Backed by Mamata Banerjee, arrogance is at its peak in TMC. If they mock a constitutional post, if they mock a farmer’s son, if they mock someone coming from a backward caste, they will not be jailed but the people will never forgive them… This ‘ghamandiya’ alliance can’t accept the popularity of the Modi government.” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Following the mimicry incident, a complaint was filed against Kalyan Banerjee at a national capital police station. The complaint was forwarded to the city’s Defence Colony Police station by an advocate named Abhishek Gautam, according to South Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).