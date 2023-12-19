Shameful scenes emerged from the Parliament premises on Tuesday (19th December) as Opposition member of Parliaments (MPs) were seen mocking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking and mocking the Vice President at the Parliament premises while other Opposition MPs accompanying him laughed. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen videographing the incident with a wide smile.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has called the act “shameful”. He said, “Imagine, a senior leader of your party (Congress) videographing another member of another party, mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of the Speaker, how ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.”

The cheap act was performed while Opposition MPs were staging protests against the suspension of at least 140 MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha since Monday (18th December).

Opposition MPs have disrupted proceedings in both Houses over the 13th December Parliament security breach incident. This comes despite an investigation launched into the case by the Delhi police.

As for Rahul Gandhi who had a wide smile while the Rajya Sabha Chair was being insulted, it is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has been involved in such unparliamentary behaviour.

It must be noted that Rahul Gandhi got back his membership as a Parliamentarian only four months ago. He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in March for mocking the Modi surname in an attack on PM Modi.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders on X on 7th December shared a clip showing Jagdeep Dhankhar greet PM Modi with joined hands to imply that the Vice President bows down before the PM.

Dhankhar in a veiled response to the Congress said, “I can only express my pain, (and) my anguish if (this uploading is done) by an institution which has a high office in the country’s politics.”

“By nature I am humble, if not I try to be more humble. But we should not make fun of institutions,” he said.