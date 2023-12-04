Monday, December 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUdhayanidhi Stalin blames BJP for 'twisting his words' after comparing Sanatana Dharma to dengue,...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Udhayanidhi Stalin blames BJP for ‘twisting his words’ after comparing Sanatana Dharma to dengue, malaria that needs to be eradicated

Invoking the row over his commentary on Sanatan Dharma, which he equated with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever, and corona" that need to be 'eradicated' and not merely opposed, Udhayanidhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which campaigning for the elections in Madhya Pradesh, brought up my speech and spoke about me.

ANI
Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks after bog Congress loss, claims he only spoke for equality while BJP 'twisted his words'
Rahul Gandhi and Udhaynidhi Stalin (Image Source: Economic Times)
7

In possibly his first reaction on a public forum to the controversy around his earlier rant against ‘Sanatanam’ (Sanatan Dharma), DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday, claimed that the BJP-led central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi “twisted, magnified and made the whole country talk about” his remarks.

The secretary of the DMK’s youth wing, Udhayanidhi reacted to the furore over his earlier remarks at the meeting of the party’s youth cadre in the Karur district on Sunday.

Invoking the row over his commentary on Sanatan Dharma, which he equated with “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever, and corona” that need to be ‘eradicated’ and not merely opposed, Udhayanidhi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which campaigning for the elections in Madhya Pradesh, brought up my speech and spoke about me. He said I had called for genocide (of followers of Sanatan Dharma). He accused me of saying things that I did not.”

“I was attending a conference (in Chennai) and spoke only for three minutes. All that I said was that everyone should be treated equally and not be discriminated against, and, that any attempts at discrimination must be eradicated. But they (BJP) twisted my comment, magnified it and made the whole country talk about me,” the DMK leader said.

“Some seers announced a bounty of 5-10 crore on my head. The matter is currently in court and I have full faith in the law. I was asked to tender an apology for my remarks. But I said I couldn’t apologise. I said that I am Stalin’s son, grandson of the Kalaignar and I was only articulating the ideology espoused by them,” the state minister for Sports and Youth Affairs added.

The son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi stoked a major controversy after he stated that Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be ‘eliminated’.

“Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated rather than opposed,” Udhayanidhi said at the event in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi drew severe backlash over his comment on social media, with many calling for legal action against the minister.

He later took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to post, “Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats.”

Hitting out at Udhayanidhi, Prime Minister Modi sought a “proper response” to his remarks.

However, CM Stalin jumped to his son’s defence saying that it was ‘unfair’ for PM Modi to “make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke” on Sanatana Dharma.

“It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi’s remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?” the CM posted from his official X handle.

He further accused BJP leaders of spreading a false narrative and alleging that his son called for the genocide of people harbouring and propagating Sanatan thoughts.

Udhyanidhi, too, released a statement earlier, clarifying his Sanatan remarks and accusing BJP leaders of twisting his speech as ‘inciting genocide’, saying that they were using it as a weapon to protect themselves.

Sharing a four-page letter on X, Udhayanidhi posted, “Let us resolve to work for the victory of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar. Let Social Justice flourish forever.””It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as ‘inciting genocide’. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves. What is surprising is the Ministers of the Union government like Thiru. Amit Shah and Chief Minister of states ruled by the BJP demanding action against me based on fake news.”

Udhayanidhi was booked under Section 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over his remarks against Sanatan Dharma on a complaint by advocates in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in September.

Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge was also booked under the same sections for allegedly endorsing the DMK leader’s remarks.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Election analysis: BJP puts up a strong fight in Telangana, trumps Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM

Dibakar Dutta -

Winter Session of Parliament begins today: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra ‘cash for queries’ scam, CEC appointment bill expected to be hot topics

ANI -

“Hat-trick in assembly election is a guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls”: PM Modi says while addressing party workers after winning 3...

OpIndia Staff -

“If necessary EVM should be removed”: UP Congress spokesperson alleges EVM manipulation for BJP win 3 states, remains silent on Telangana result

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Labourer Ishwar Sahu, father of youth killed by Muslim mob in a riot, defeats 7-time Congress MLA Ravindra Choubey

OpIndia Staff -

Congress remembered I.N.D.I. Alliance after three months: Omar Abdullah doubts the possibility of the alliance winning Lok Sabha after assembly elections result

OpIndia Staff -

“Idea of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ has won today”: PM Modi after party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

ANI -

Telangana: BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy emerges as a giant slayer, defeats CM KCR and Congress CM candidate A Revanth Reddy

OpIndia Staff -

Mahadev ka shraap, Congress saaf: Union minister Anurag Thakur’s betting app jibe at Congress after massive victory in assembly polls

OpIndia Staff -

Christian pastor arrested in Darjeeling for duping Nagaland woman by making her pay Rs 3.5 crore for ‘mystery box’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com