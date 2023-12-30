Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation.

PM Modi received a grand welcome after he landed in the city with a large number of supporters showering petals at his connvoy as he waved hands at the crowd.

The Prime Minister dedicated numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore to the state, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya’s rich history and heritage. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the Prime Minister also initiated the development and beautification of tourist facilities spanning from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, the construction of a visitor gallery for events like Deepotsav and the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

An ambitious greenfield township, valued at over Rs 2180 crore and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, with an estimated cost of around Rs 300 crore, was also launched, promising a significant boost to Ayodhya’s urban landscape.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET centre, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority.

He inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station.

Ayodhya’s grand airport has been built by the Airports Authority of India after signing a MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore.

The airport’s terminal building has an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

The terminal building of Ayodhya Airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA – 5-star ratings.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism and business activities while generating new employment opportunities.

Ayodhya has been regarded as one of the seven most important pilgrimage sites (Mokshdayini Sapt Puris) for Hindus.

Prime Minister Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.

