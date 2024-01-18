Thursday, January 18, 2024
HomePoliticsDisillusioned with AAP-Congress alliance, veteran Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar leaves Aam Aadmi Party on...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Disillusioned with AAP-Congress alliance, veteran Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar leaves Aam Aadmi Party on moral grounds

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections. AAP was going to contest for the Mayor seat while Congress was contesting for Senior Deputy Mayor.

ANI
Ashok Tanwar is resigning from AAP after it allied with Congress (Image Source: India TV)
1

Former MP Ashok Tanwar tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday citing the reason as the alignment of AAP with the Indian National Congress for Chandigarh Mayor elections.

In his resignation letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal he said, “In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won’t allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from Primary Membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

He further wrote that as a responsible citizen of this country and having been in active politics since his student days, he has always believed in the Constitution, the Country and the People first. “I will continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, our beloved country Bharat and its People,” he added.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections. AAP was going to contest for the Mayor seat while Congress was contesting for Senior Deputy Mayor.

The date of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, which were scheduled to be held today (Thursday), was pushed back citing the “ill health” of the designated presiding officer.

The announcement triggered protests by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, who had formed an alliance for the mayoral elections. Meanwhile, AAP MP Raghav Chadha also reached the Municipal Corporation Office and while speaking to media personnel, he claimed that BJP wanted the election postponed with fear of defeat.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP Congress alliance
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com