The Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Ram Lalla at the grand temple in Ayodhya has significantly impacted all sections of society. While devoted Hindus are rejoicing over Lord Ram’s grand return to his rightful abode after 496 harrowing years, the usual suspects—left-liberals and Islamists are suffering a meltdown like never before. The Hinduphobic lot is hating on anyone and everyone celebrating the Ram Lalla’s consecration. On Tuesday (23rd January), South Indian actress Revathy Asha wrote an emotional note on her Instagram profile wherein she called the 22nd of January an “unforgettable day”.

Starting her note, with “Jai Shree Ram” the actress said that something within her stirred when she saw the “enticing face” of Ram Lalla. Actress Revathy said that Hindus usually keep their beliefs to themselves, often underplay keeping religious beliefs personal and also try not to hurt the beliefs of other religions. However, the actress opined that Lord Rama’s return has changed a lot of things as for the first time Hindus openly and loudly proclaimed that “we are believers”.

“Jai Shree RAM. Yesterday was an unforgettable day!!! I did not know there was this part of me that would feel the way it did when I saw Ram Lalla’s enticing face. Something stirred within me… It is strange that being born a Hindu we keep our beliefs to ourselves, try not to hurt other beliefs, we try to underplay… secular India is what we strongly feel and keep our religious beliefs personal. This is how it should be for all. The homecoming of Shri Ram has indeed changed things for many… we said it aloud, maybe for the first time that we are ‘believers’!!! Jai Shri Ram,” Revathy wrote.

Reacting to her note, popular actress Nithya Menen agreed with Revathy and wrote, “Very true”.

Revathy’s Instagram post celebrating the “homecoming” of Ram Lalla triggered leftist-Islamist netizens with many unfollowing her several others calling her “communal” and “Sanghi” for merely expressing joy over a temple constructed after winning a years-long legal battle.

One Abdullah Anjum Azhar wrote in Malayalam, “…Didn’t know She was living with so much communal poison inside. Here Hindus were living without hurting others by keeping their faith inside! For the sake of secular India, faith was limited to them! History will lie in graves and cry. This is the season of honesty that all the blues are howling. It is good that Revathi alias Asha Kelunni Nair also revealed that communal identity.”

Another one questioned what was special about the consecration ceremony and accused the “right-wing extremist” party of using Lord Ram for electoral gain and divided the country as he wrote, “What’s special today? Diwali? Ram Navami? Or anything related to Ramayana or Ram? No. It’s a day when a right-wing extremist party used Ram as their symbol to gain more votes and divide the country. Aren’t you aware of the history of bloodshed that has happened in India in the name of this political symbol? Haven’t you seen people getting killed due to a terrorist act that happened on December 6th? Or are you one among them? We don’t care when Amitabh Bachan or Sachin Tendulkar is so innocent about this. But you Revati? Are you being terrorised by them? Or are you one among those?”

“Try to not to hurt other beliefs” What a comedy madam you people demolished 400years masjid and built a mandir there. It will remembered the temple of injustice. The temple caused thousands of killings. The land belongs to masjid and it will remains & remembered,” another one wrote.

While many also praised the actress for being unapologetic about her faith and how she feels about the consecration of Lord Ram in his holy abode, the Hindu-hating lot posted numerous vile comments proving the actress’s point as to why for some reason, Hindus always “underplay”. A temple constructed after winning a long and painstaking legal battle based on facts and evidence is intolerable to these folks. This also exposes their mistrust in the Indian judicial system, particularly, the Supreme Court.

Be it X trends like “#BabriZindaHai” or such online ‘guilt-tripping’ attacks on celebrities who in a rare occasion are being open and proud about their religious moorings only demonstrates the underlying intolerance and disdain the leftists and Islamists have towards Hindus.

Liberals, Islamists, and anyone else who despises Hindus and Hinduism are unable to fathom how a community indoctrinated to be ‘secular’, ‘tolerant’, ‘forgiving and forgetting’ reclaimed its Temple, its heritage, and is unabashedly flaunting its cultural-religious resurgence. They are used to of suppressing and scrutinising the already meek Hindus and their religious beliefs in the name of “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb”, “secularism”, “inclusivity” and whatnot.

For proud Hindus, the Pran Pratishtha event represents the pinnacle of centuries-long struggles to reclaim Lord Ram’s birthplace and reinstate Bhagwan Ram to his Janmabhoomi. The return of Lord Ram to Ram Janmabhoomi is a testament to the thousands of devotees, particularly the Karsevaks, who gave up everything to continue battling for a site that was forcibly taken by Islamic fundamentalists who humiliated the native Hindus by erecting a mosque on top of an already existing temple.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ended the five-century-long-running dispute with a unanimous decision, allowing the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the construction of a temple devoted to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three claimants in the case. Even though today’s Indian Muslims were forced or lured into accepting Islam, and they are not the heirs or descendants of Mughal tyrants, the apex court allotted 5 acres of land for the construction of a mosque, clearly to ‘protect’ India’s ‘secular fabric’.

Even though the Hindu side presented a plethora of scriptural, archaeological, and historical evidence establishing the existence of a temple at the disputed site before the construction of the Babri structure in 1528, the liberal-Islamist cabal is crying over the Babri ‘Masjid’ and lamenting the death of secularism, democracy, rising majoritarianism, and what not. It begs the question: if reclaiming one Ram Mandir through all legal means is ‘majoritarianism’, what will leftist-Islamist propagandists claim if Hindus begin to seek the reclamation of all temples demolished by Islamic invaders other besides the Gyanvapi structure in Kashi and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.