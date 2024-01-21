On 21st January, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, reversed its order of shutting down the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) till 2:30 PM on 22nd January, on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Several media houses quoted unnamed sources suggesting the 20th January order to shut down OPD for half a day has been reversed.

AIIMS OPD remains shut on holidays like Eid, Christmas, Diwali, Independence Day, Republic Day, Saturdays and Sundays. As one of the most significant days for Hindus in India and worldwide, government offices, private companies, schools and colleges have announced a half-day on 22nd January, Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

AIIMS, in its notice, clearly stated that critical services will remain functioning on 22nd January. However, left-liberals, journalists, and opposition leaders spread fake news that critical services would be shut down as well on that day.

However, AIIMS has decided to put those rumours to rest by clarifying that even the OPD will function as usual on the 22nd of January.

Earlier, Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced its closure until 2:30 pm on January 22 in observance of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to the memorandum from AIIMS, it stated, “The Government of India has officially announced a half-day closure on Monday, January 22, 2024, until 14:30 Hrs, as per Office Memorandum reference: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DoPT dated 18th January 2024, due to the celebration of Ram Lalla Pram Pratistha at Ayodhya, to be observed nationwide.”