On January 20, Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced its closure until 2:30 pm on January 22 in observance of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The hospital in the national capital also directed all chiefs of centres, heads of departments, units, and branch officers to ensure that this information is communicated to all staff working under their supervision.

According to the memorandum from AIIMS, it stated, “The Government of India has officially announced a half-day closure on Monday, January 22, 2024, until 14:30 Hrs, as per Office Memorandum reference: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DoPT dated 18th January 2024, due to the celebration of Ram Lalla Pram Pratistha at Ayodhya, to be observed nationwide.”

AIIMS announced, “For the information of all employees, the institute will observe a half-day closure until 14:30 hrs on 22.01.2024.” Additionally, the central government hospital requested, “All chiefs of centres, heads of departments, units, and branch officers are urged to communicate this information to all staff working under their supervision.” However, the statement clarified that all critical clinical services will continue to operate as usual.

Following AIIMS, Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital declared a half-day holiday until 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, in observance of the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The announcement specified that emergency services would continue to operate, and OPD registration counters would open at 1:30 pm.

Earlier on the same day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued an order for the closure of government offices until 2:30 pm on January 22.

A memorandum from the services department stated, “The Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to announce a half-day closure until 14:30 hours on January 22 for all Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, local bodies, and undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This is to facilitate the participation of employees in the celebrations.” A Raj Niwas official confirmed that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies, and other undertakings on January 22 in light of the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony.