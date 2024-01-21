On 20th January, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued a memorandum announcing a half-day closing till 2:30 PM, given Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

The notice mentioned that as the hospital is on high alert for one month till 21st February 2024, all critical clinical services will remain functional. However, several opposition leaders and left-liberals published posts suggesting emergency services would be shut.

Source: X

Shiv Sena MP for Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, wrote, “Hello humans. Please don’t go into a medical emergency on the 22nd, and if you do, schedule it for after 2 PM since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram. PS: However, wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him. Hey Ram, Hey Ram!”

Hello humans



Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22nd , and if you do schedule it for post 2pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram



PS: However, wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him.



Hey… pic.twitter.com/efNjX9B0VO — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 20, 2024

TMC MP for Rajya Sabha Saket Gokhale wrote, “India’s largest Govt Hospital AIIMS Delhi will remain closed till 2:30 PM on Monday. People are sleepingThere’s outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment. The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras & PR.”

India’s largest Govt Hospital AIIMS Delhi will remain closed till 2:30pm on Monday.



There’s literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment.



The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi’s desperation for cameras & PR. pic.twitter.com/D8yUjGtHzL — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 20, 2024

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal wrote, “AIIMS: Shut down OPD from 22nd January until 2.30 PM. In Ram Rajya, this would never have happened!”

AIIMS :



Shuts down OPD on January 22nd until 2.30 pm



In Ram Rajya this would never have happened ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 21, 2024

Controversial cartoonist Satish Acharya called it a madness.

National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV wrote, “If a hospital like AIIMS remains closed till 2.30 PM due to Pran Pratishtha, so who is to be thanked for those whose lives will be lost due to lack of treatment?”

दोपहर के 2.30 बजे तक प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के चलते अगर AIIMS जैसा अस्पताल बंद रहा,



तो जिन लोगों के प्राण इलाज के अभाव में निकलेंगे उनके लिए किसको धन्यवाद करना है? https://t.co/IEBDuVkSWS — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 20, 2024

Journalist Nidhi, who was once tricked by scammers that she got job at Havards, wrote, “People from all over wait for weeks, months to get an appointment at AIIMS. It is beyond shocking that India’s leading hospital is shutting down for OPD patients for half a day for a religious ceremony. We have left our brains behind.”

People from all over wait for weeks, months to get an appointment at AIIMS. It is beyond shocking that India’s leading hospital is shutting down for OPD patients for half a day for a religious ceremony. We have left our brains behind — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 20, 2024

Journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi wrote, “This order is shameful that Delhi’s AIIMS will also remain closed on 22nd January, no department of AIIMS will open till 2.30 PM, if patients die then let them die, there should be no shortcoming in the inauguration ceremony of 22nd January.”

यह आदेश शर्मनाक है कि दिल्ली का एम्स भी 22 जनवरी को बंद रहेगा , ढाई बजे तक एम्स को कोई भी विभाग नही खुलेगा, मरीज़ मरते है तो मरने दो बस 22 जनवरी के उद्घाटन समारोह में कोई कमी नही रहनी चाहिए, @aiims_newdelhi आप भी कमाल करते हो, एक तरफ़ डॉक्टर ख़ुद को भगवान सुनना चाहता है दूसरी… pic.twitter.com/N54hCbvCC4 — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) January 20, 2024

YouTuber Ajit Anjum said, “It is the order of the country’s biggest boss that does not fall ill under any circumstances on Monday.”

While all the left-liberals, opposition leaders and journalists called it unacceptable, they forgot that AIIMS OPD remains closed on all national holidays, including Eid, Christmas, Diwali, Independence Day, Republic Day, every Saturday and Sunday and more. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is one of the biggest events in the history of Independent India and holds utmost importance for Hindus, the majority of the country. The employees, including doctors at AIIMS, have the right to celebrate this day.

AIIMS OPD and all govt / municipal hospital OPDs everywhere in Bharat are closed on Sundays and holidays. Emergencies run 24×7. One would expect a sitting member of parliament to know such basic things. https://t.co/IqgFVmLcty — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) January 21, 2024

As the notice mentioned, emergency and critical services will continue functioning at the hospital, and any patient needing immediate assistance will be accommodated.