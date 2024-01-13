Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that all the members of the opposition’s INDIA bloc agreed to the proposal that the alliance, formed to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, should be headed by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The senior opposition leader said that ‘everyone’ suggested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s name for the post of the alliance’s convenor. “But the Janata Dal (United) national president’s opinion is that the one who is already in charge should continue,” Pawar said.

The NCP patriarch was speaking after attending the virtual meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders, which began this afternoon to review the seat-sharing agenda, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and other matters.

“A meeting of the INDIA bloc was held under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge. We had a discussion that we will all take a decision on seat sharing as soon as possible. It was suggested by some that the alliance should be headed by Mallikarjun Kharge and everyone agreed. We also formed a committee to make plans in the coming days. Everyone suggested that Nitish Kumar should take responsibility as the convenor, but his opinion is that the one who is already in charge should continue,” Pawar said.

On declaring the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate, he said, “After the elections, if we get the majority, then we would be able to give a better option to the country.”

Meanwhile, soon after the virtual key meeting, Kharge said that the seat-sharing talks are progressing in a positive way.

In a post on X, Kharge also invited all the INDIA bloc parties to join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, at their convenience.

“Leaders of the INDIA Coordination Commitee today met online and had a fruitful discussion on the alliance. Everyone is happy that the seat-sharing talks are progressing positively. We also discussed about joint programs in the coming days by INDIA Parties. I, along with Rahul Gandhi ji invited all INDIA Parties to join ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ at their convenience and use the opportunity to raise the social, political and economic issues plaguing the common people of this country,” Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

