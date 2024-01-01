Monday, January 1, 2024
Updated:

‘DMK excels in degrading people by profession or language’: Annamalai slams Maran for ‘jobless barbers’ jibe at North Indians

"With this constant degrading, it is only evident that even the continuous taste of electoral defeat doesn't seem to shake the resolve of the leaders in the I.N.D.I. Alliance," he further tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday slammed DMK’S Dayanidhi Maran after he called those criticising him over his remarks against migrants from UP, Bihar in Tamil Nadu as ‘jobless barber’.

“Instead of apologising, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading & reacting to his rants on our North Indian Brothers and Sisters the work of a ‘Jobless Barber’,” Annamalai tweeted, adding that DMK excels in degrading people by profession or language.

Annamalai’s sharp rebuke came in response to Maran’s comment who reportedly attacked those criticising his remarks on migrants from UP, Bihar to Tamil Nadu as “jobless barber”.

Earlier last month, an old video of Maran making disparaging remarks against migrants coming from Hindi-speaking states to Tamil Nadu had gone viral on the internet.

“Hindi-speaking people are cleaning toilets and roads for us,” Dayanidhi Maran, a leader of DMK, one of the members of the INDI alliance, was seen saying at a public meeting in Tamil Nadu in the video.

In the first week of December 2023, Senthil Kumar, the DMK MP from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu made the pejorative ‘gaumutra’ remark to mock the Hindi-speaking states in the Northern part of India. While addressing the Parliament on ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023’, the DMK leader referred to states in the Hindi heartland as “Gaumutra states”. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

