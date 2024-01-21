On 21st January (Sunday), the Congress party alleged that the convoy of its senior leader Jairam Ramesh was attacked at Jumugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur district during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The party also claimed that the senior Congress leader and people accompanied in his car were “manhandled” by BJP workers during the alleged attack.

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh also claimed the same alleging that that the attack was being done at the behest of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He tweeted, “My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans, and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on.”

My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away.… pic.twitter.com/IabpNa598P — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 21, 2024

Responding to the Congress leader’s allegation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered police to register a case in this matter and probe the allegations. He also tagged Assam DGP in the post.

Quoting Jairam Ramesh’s post, Assam CM wrote, “Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice”

Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice https://t.co/vAl1qpRUiY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 21, 2024

Following CM Sarma’s direction, the DGP assured to take action in the matter. “Yes Sir. Would take lawful action as directed by your good self,” DGP GP Singh responded.

Yes Sir. Would take lawful action as directed by your good self. Warm regards. https://t.co/3UslmwrOPG — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 21, 2024

As per reports, the alleged attack took place ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled rally in Kaliabor in Nagaon district where he is slated to address the crowd.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress party had alleged that their vehicles taking part in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were attacked in Assam’s North Lakhimpur. As per the allegations, the attacks also tore banners and the party blamed BJP workers/supporters for the alleged attack.

Following the party’s claim, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party would not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics.

Additionally, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said that all hoardings and posters put up to welcome the yatra in the town through which it was to pass on Saturday were torn. According to Borah, party members who had gone to put up posters were thrashed.

However, the allegations were rejected by Assam DGP who said that no vehicles were targeted and the yatra peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh after its first leg in Assam.

While responding to Kharge’s post, DGP Singh wrote, “Dear sir, there has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the yatra. @assampolice has made elaborate arrangements for security and L&O for the yatra throughout the state. The yatra has peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh after the first leg in Assam.”

Dear Sir, There has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the Yatra. @assampolice has made elaborate arrangements for security and L&O for the Yatra throughout the state. The Yatra has peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh after first leg in Assam. https://t.co/SHMqNKYZdU — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) January 20, 2024

Notably, Rahul Gandhi-led BJNY began the Assam leg on 18th January and it will continue till 25th January during which it will travel 833 km in 17 districts of the state.