Sunday, January 21, 2024
Bhagwant Mann guilty of religious misconduct, indiscriminate firing by Punjab police: Akal Takht rules in 2023 Kapurthala gurdwara clash

The early-morning clash in Kapurthala gurdwara on 24th November last year left several wounded and claimed the life of a Punjab Police home guard.

OpIndia Staff
Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Bhagwant mann, images via The Indian Express/Hindustan Times
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been found guilty of religious misconduct by Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in relation to the gunfire incident that occurred in November 2023 at Gurudwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala between the Punjab Police and a group of Nihangs, reported The Indian Express.

A statement released on Sunday (21st January) by the Shri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat declared as much. The early-morning clash on 24th November last year left several wounded and claimed the life of a Punjab Police home guard.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) subcommittee report regarding the police’s claimed infraction of decorum at the Gurdwara Akal Bunga Cantonment Nihang Singhan in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala served as the basis for the Jathedar’s decision.

The Shri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat stated that after reviewing the report, the facts and assertions contained within demonstrate that the police attacked the gurdwara on a huge scale without any kind of justification.

The Jathedar proclaimed, “Firing, breaking the dignity by entering the Gurdwara Sahib with the police wearing shoes and disrupting the Sri Akhand Path Sahib going on inside the Gurdwara Sahib by releasing tear gas shells was an act that deeply hurt Sikh sentiments by disrupting decency and sanctity,” in a statement.

He added, ‘“According to the report of the sub-committee, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as the head of the Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for the act of the police. The CM has been found directly guilty of religious misconduct for breach of decorum and indiscriminate firing.”

Investigators alleged that the incident happened when a police squad went to the gurdwara to settle a quarrel between two Nihang factions.

Subsequently, the chief minister announced that the family of the late home guard, Jaspal Singh, who was from Maniala in Kapurthala would receive Rs 2 crore in compensation.

kapurthala clash, bhagwant mann, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Raghbir Singh
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

