On Thursday (18th January), a public program in Bihar’s Dihuri village experienced a sudden stage collapse when a speaker began criticising the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This incident occurred during the Pasmanda Vanchit Mahasangathan in Gaya, where leaders gathered to commemorate the 51st death anniversary of freedom fighter Abdul Qaum Ansari. The organisers had erected a substantial stage for the event, and former MP Ali Anwar Ansari was also present on the stage when it collapsed. The video of the collapse went viral on social media.

The incident unfolded in Dihuri village, situated in the Atari block of Gaya district, during a gathering of the Pasmanda Muslim community. A speaker was addressing the assembly of Pasmanda Muslims, discussing political matters while invoking the name of Lord Ram.

The local speaker said, “The consecration function of Shri Ramchandra Ji on 22nd January is being organised to garner votes. The question is why it is not celebrated on the day when Shri Ramchandra Ji is born.” As soon as he said this, the stage collapsed. Several people, including former MP Ali Anwar Ansari, who was present on the stage, were injured. Ali Anwar Ansari is a former Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and a RJD leader.

The main speaker in the program former MP Ali Anwar Ansari in his speech said that a belt was already tied to the knee of his right leg. Now the stage collapse has caused further injury. The video of this incident was made by a local person present there. The video went viral on social media.

BJP’s former Gaya district president Dhanraj Sharma reacted to this incident. He said, “Lord Ram’s name is not for political gains. Hindu Sanatan Dharma is the pride of the country. The Mughals demolished the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram and built a structure. After years of struggle, the grand and divine temple is being constructed as per the decision given by the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on 22nd January. All Indians should express happiness by joining that consecration, not protesting.”