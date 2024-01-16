On Monday, January 15, a 24-year-old Hindu youth named Santosh Kumar Chaudhary was found dead in Bihar’s Vaishali district. This happened merely a month after he got married to his Muslim love interest Mosrath Khatun. The villagers had found his lifeless body hanging from a tree a day after he went missing from his house on Sunday (January 14). The family of Santosh Kumar has accused the family members of his Muslim wife of having a hand in their son’s murder.

Warning: The below post contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Vaishali police probing the case said that Santosh Kumar, a resident of Bahuara village, was romantically involved with a 21-year-old Muslim girl named Mosrath Khatun, from his neighbouring village Maalpur, for the last three years. Reportedly, Santosh Kumar used to visit Mosrath Khatun’s father Shaukat Ali’s house to milk the cow, and it was there that he met Mosrath Khatun and the two fell in love.

Three months ago, the duo fled to Delhi. Eventually, on December 18, 2023, they married each other in a Temple as per Hindu rituals. Later, they also got their marriage registered in the court.

Meanwhile, in Vaishali, Khatun’s father Mohammad Shaukat Ali lodged a missing complaint of his daughter wherein he accused Santosh Kumar of kidnapping her. The police launched an investigation into the case. When police approached and interrogated Santosh Kumar, he not only brought Mosrath back to her native village but also presented her at the police station.

Here, Mosrath refuted the claims of kidnapping by reiterating her free will to go with Santosh Kumar. She also said that she married him of her own volition, yet the police handed her over to her father after recording her statement under section 164 of the CrPC.

Now, a month later, Santosh Kumar went missing on the night of Sunday (January 14) only to be found dead the next day.

Following Santosh’s mysterious disappearance and subsequent death, his family accused Mosrath’s family of having a hand in the murder. Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar’s father has filed a complaint against 10 people, including Mosrath’s family members, a Sub-Inspector and a Sarpanch of Bahuara Panchayat.

Santosh’s father, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, meanwhile, told the media, “We have presented the girl in Patepur police station. She went with my son on December 17, 2023. My son did not kidnap her. She also confessed that she went with my son on her own but the police handed her over to Shaukat Ali.”

“Shaukat Ali asked my son Santosh to come home on Sunday evening. Since then, he had been missing and his body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. We strongly suspect that Shaukat Ali and his relatives were involved in the murder of my son,” Satyanarayan Chaudhary added.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the Mahua-Tajpur road and demanded strict action against the accused. Only after being assured prompt action in the case, did the crowd eventually disperse.