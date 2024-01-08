In the world of scientific research, gender inclusivity has long been a challenge, not only in India but worldwide. The Science and Engineering Research Board’s (SERB) POWER (Promoting Opportunities For Women in Exploratory Research) Schemes under the Department of Science & Technology of the Government of India have become a beacon of change in this landscape. The initiatives launched in 2020 mark a significant milestone towards mitigating gender inclusivity in science and engineering research funding across Indian academic institutions and R&D laboratories​​.

Understanding SERB POWER schemes

Two primary components of the SERB Power schemes are the SERB-POWER Fellowship and the SERB-POWER Research Grants. Both have been tailored to support women researchers at different stages of their careers and in various research capabilities. The schemes are available for the age group 35-55.

SERB-POWER Fellowship

This component is designed to identify and reward excellent female researchers in India who hold a PhD in any science and engineering discipline. The fellowship eligibility criteria include being an active scientist with a notable research record. The candidate should maintain regular service during the fellowship and not receive any other government fellowship simultaneously.

The fellowship under SERB-POWER will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 in addition to the regular income. Furthermore, the candidate will get a research grant of Rs 10 lakh per annum and overheads for the host institute. Notably, this fellowship program is only for three years without any scope of an extension. Furthermore, it cannot be awarded more than once to the same candidate.

It has to be noted that the fellowship is meant only for Indian citizens working in institutions within India. The grant received under the program can be used for minor equipment, manpower, consumables, contingencies, and domestic travel.

SERB-POWER Research Grants

The research grants under SERB-POWER aim to encourage emerging and eminent female researchers. These grants offer individual-centric and competitive funding for research and development in different science and engineering sectors.

There are two levels in which these grants have been categorised based on the type of institute the candidate is from. Level I is meant for the premier institutions (IITs, IISERs, IISc, NITs, Central Universities, and National Labs of Central Government Institutions), and level II is for the rest, including State Universities, State Colleges and Private Academic Institutions. For Level I, the funding cap has been set at Rs 60 lakhs, while the same for Level II is Rs 30 lakhs over three years. It will cover a wide range of expenses that come under the research, including equipment, manpower and travel.

The candidates can apply for the grants online using the SERB-Core Research Grant platform. The selection will be based on the Program Advisory Committee (PAC)​​recommendations.

The impact and future potential

The schemes launched under SERB POWER reflect the Government of India’s commitment to gender equality in scientific research. By providing bright women researchers with financial support and institutional recognition, these initiatives are not only addressing the issue of gender equality but also nurturing a diverse and inclusive research environment, which, in general, is dominated by men. In a country like India, where women have historically been underrepresented in STEM fields, such programs encourage more women to take the field of R&D.

The success of such initiatives is not limited to the financial backing. There is a need for a cultural shift within academic and research institutions to ensure support and sustainability are available for women in their science and engineering careers.

Government policies and programs like SERB POWER Schemes are a step in the right direction. However, a broader and more comprehensive approach that includes mentorship, institutional changes and career development opportunities is needed. Such changes will ensure a more inclusive and equitable environment for women researchers.

To conclude, the SERB POWER Schemes represent a pivotal moment in India’s journey towards gender equality in science and technology. These programs will evolve and expand in the future, impacting the research landscape and the lives of female scientists in the country. These programs will help in developing interest in the field of science and engineering. It will pave the way for more women to lead and excel in scientific research and ultimately contribute to the country’s progress.