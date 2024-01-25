On 24th January (local time), Canada’s federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference announced that it plans to examine India’s meddling in the country’s last two general elections. Initially, the commission was inquiring about the role of China and Russia in meddling with the federal elections. However, it has expanded its scope to include India in the inquiry.

In a statement released by the commission, it expressed interest in assessing possible interference by India in the past two elections held in Canada in 2019 and 2021. The commission has asked the federal government to provide documentation on the allegations against India. Notably, Canada has a history of meddling in India’s affairs for decades. Furthermore, due to political desires, Canadian leaders have unnecessarily targeted India in matters such as the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada may be attempting to initiate an investigation against India to balance the scales.

The commission’s initial hearings will start on 29th January to delve into the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security and intelligence information to the public. In May 2024, an interim report from the commission will be published to offer an early glimpse into the findings. The final report is expected to be published by the end of 2024.

Notably, current PM Justin Trudeau has been the winner in the last 2 elections held in Canada.

Canada’s meddling in India’s affairs

Canada has a long history of meddling with India’s affairs. When farmer protests were ongoing in India against the now-repealed three agricultural laws, Canada sided with anti-India elements that were using the protests to defame India on an international platform. Pro-Khalistani leaders of Canada, such as Jagmeet Singh, openly poked nose into India’s internal matters.

Canada-based businessman Mo Dhaliwal openly ran toolkits against India under the banner of the Poetic Justice Foundation. Controversial climate change activist Greta Thunberg shared one of its toolkits, leaking the anti-India plans. Several “activists” from India were involved in the campaigns run by Mo Dhaliwal. Canadian government failed to take any action against such anti-India elements.

Furthermore, Canada is a well-known haven for criminals, terrorists and anti-social elements. Several gangsters and terrorists who fled India and are now living in Canada and are indulging in anti-India activities. India has requested extradition of such criminals, but Canada has failed to oblige.

In June 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in a possible gang war in Canada. In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the murder. To this date, Canada has failed to provide any concrete evidence that points towards India’s involvement in the murder.

Canada’s history of Indian hate has achieved a new milestone by initiating an investigation against India, accusing the biggest democracy in the world of meddling in its general elections, not once but twice.