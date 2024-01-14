Former Congress leader Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena on Sunday (14th January) in Mumbai. Maharashtra’s chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was present at this time. Milind Deora said that opposing Modi is the only agenda Congress has. He said that if Modi says that Congress is a very good party, the Congress would oppose it. He underlined that he joined the Shiv Sena party under the leadership of Eknath Shinde because he believes in positive politics.

#WATCH | Former Congress leader Milind Deora joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai.



Milind Deora said, “The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal – speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it. I believe in the politics of GAIN – Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity and Nationalism. I don’t believe in the politics of PAIN – Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity.”

He further said, “I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party. I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today’s Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 when my father joined the party and the Congress of 2004 when I joined the party. Had Congress and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray given importance to constructive & positive suggestions and merit & capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn’t have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision, I had to make a major decision. 30 years ago when our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was working as the union finance minister, it was the same Congress party that assured economic reforms. Today it is very unfortunate that this party is abusing industrialists, abusing businessmen, and calling them anti-national.”

Talking about Narendra Modi’s leadership, Milind Deora said, “Friends, today we need a strong government not only in the centre but also in every state. It is a matter of pride for all of us that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is stronger today. In Maharashtra, we have our successful chief minister. I mentioned it in Marathi in my speech, he is a leader who is on the ground. I have never seen the Varsha Bungalow – the official residence of the chief minister of Maharashtra so much accessible before this. This is a major achievement for the people of Maharashtra. We should take Mumbai and Maharashtra ahead under his leadership. Mumbai and India are safer under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Narendra Modi.”

He added, “Today the economy of Mumbai and the economy of India are more stable. We can see that a large-scale infrastructure roll-out is happening in Mumbai and India. I thank Eknath Shinde on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. We could have never imagined what happened in the past few years in Mumbai. I would like to add that in the last 10 years not one terror attack has happened in Mumbai. This is a major achievement for Mumbaikars. We could achieve this because of Narendra Modi and Eknath Shinde.”

While speaking on this occasion, Maharashtra’s chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said, “The feelings that you (Milind Deora) have in your mind today are the same that I had 1.5 years back. Such situations arise when a decision has to be made.”

He added, “I am not a doctor. Despite not being a doctor, I performed an operation one and a half years before. I didn’t even have to make stitches and the operation was done. I won’t say anything more than this. This is just a trailer, the film is yet to come in.”

Before joining the party, Milind Deora had visited the Siddhivinayak temple and had the darshan of Lord Ganesh. Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence ‘Varsha’. Former Congress corporators, office-bearers and workers have also joined the Shiv Sena. Earlier today, Milind Deora resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. He informed in a post on X that he is ending the 55-year-old ties with the party.