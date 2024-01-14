Sunday, January 14, 2024
Congress resorts to mocking Milind Deora the day he ended his family’s 55 years long association with the party

Congress General Secretary Communication in charge Jairam Ramesh argued that his departure will have “no affect” on the party. Arguing that BJP leader PM Modi was making Congress leaders take such decisions, Jairam Ramesh said that Milind Deora is just a “puppet”. 

OpIndia Staff
Congress leaders mock Milind Deora hours after he resigned from the party
Congress leaders mock Milind Deora hours after he resigned from the party (Image Source - Aaj Tak)
15

Hours after Milind Deora resigned from the Congress party, several Congress leaders have come out in public to lampoon their estranged colleague arguing that his departure will be ‘inconsequential’ for the party as he was a ‘losing’ candidate. Some of them also accused him of being a ‘puppet’ and a ‘greedy’ leader. 

In a first response to Deora’s resignation, Congress General Secretary Communication in charge Jairam Ramesh argued that his departure will have “no affect” on the party. Arguing that BJP leader PM Modi was making Congress leaders take such decisions, Jairam Ramesh said that Milind Deora is just a “puppet”. 

Speaking with media persons, he argued that Deora is inconsequential and the party will raise “lakhs of Mind Deoras”. 

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole mocked Milind Deora and referred to him as a ‘twice defeated candidate’. Taking to X, Patole alleged that Deora’s resignation was a ploy of the BJP to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Patole added, “The BJP and its divisive allies, who are raising fears of a split of the Congress, are trying to divert attention from the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra by taking the two-time defeated candidate with them, but it will not succeed. ” 

Responding to a media query on Milind Deora’s resignation from the party, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari termed it a “petty thing”.  

Further, Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused Milind Deora of being a greedy and fearful person to leave the Congress party. He said that Deora has become more of a business or enterprise machine than a human.

Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Ashok Chavan while admitting that it was for Deora to take his own decisions, claimed that Deora made the decision because he wanted to contest from the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat but the party decided not to disturb the sitting candidate.  

MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that leaving the party was only Milind Deora’s loss. 

Responding to a major setback to his alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused Deora of being a power-hungry politician. He claimed, ‘It’s all power politics. This is kiosk politics and nothing else.”

However, some of the Congress party leaders termed the latest development as a major disappointment or setback for the party, adding that the Former Congress leader should reconsider his decision. It is important to note that by afternoon he had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad said it is unfortunate that former Union Minister Milind Deora has decided to leave the party on the day the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is starting from violence-hit Manipur. Gaikwad said that Deora should reconsider his decision.

Gaikwad released a video urging the former South Mumbai MP to reconsider his decision. She said, ‘It is unfortunate that Deora has decided to step down on the day when the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is starting from Manipur. I urge him to reconsider his decision. Congress has always stood with him.” 

She added, “The Congress party is extremely saddened by this.” 

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam linked Milind Deora’s resignation with the party’s decision to not attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. He said, “Congress has been infested with people who neither want to listen to the truth, nor support Sanatan Dharma or Lord Ram. Those who talk about Lord Ram, truth, or the ground reality, are slowly drifting away from the party. Milind Deora’s resignation is unfortunate… I pray to god that the whole party does not suffer due to the mistakes of some people…”

He added, “Those who talk about the nation and Lord Ram, are not liked by the inner circle of Congress, which is influenced by the leftist ideology… This is why senior leaders who were the closest to the Gandhi family, have left the party…”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Read all the latest news

