On Friday, the 26th of January, the Republic Day parade unfolded at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Among the diverse tableau featured in the procession, one that stood out was the initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) known as the purple revolution. This noteworthy project is actively underway in the lavender fields of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir.

The captivating tableau, adorned with lavender flowers, unfolds the story of the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu. It depicted the development of an exclusive lavender variety, its cultivation, and the subsequent processing for the production of essential oils, perfumes, and incense sticks. The purple revolution serves as a testament to India’s scientific prowess and the entrepreneurial spirit of the farmers in Bhaderwah and nearby areas, as they have transformed into successful entrepreneurs in recent years.

The CSIR Tableau shows the Purple Revolution. Image Source: News9live

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, frequently highlights the purple revolution as an exemplar of translating lavender innovation from the laboratory to the market. This initiative is instrumental in cultivating a new culture of agricultural startups in India, fostering growth and innovation in the sector.

On 20th January, Jitendra Singh posted from his X handle, “Purple Revolution in Bhaderwah of Jammu & Kashmir inspiring Agri StartUps across the country. The Himalayan States have huge StartUp potential waiting to be explored. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & regions of Northeast replicating the J&K’s Lavender success story. With PM Narendra Modi’s focused attention on these areas, StartUps from here can play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat in 2047.” The minister made these remarks while speaking at the UDAY StartUp Summit in Jammu.

What is the Purple Revolution?

In the picturesque landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, a distinctive initiative named the ‘purple revolution’ took root in Bhaderwah town. It all began when local farmers decided to embark on the cultivation of lavender, a fragrant and colourful plant, on the region’s slopes. This revolutionary movement is gaining momentum, with scientists from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine actively exploring the medicinal properties of lavender.

Bhaderwah is referred to as ‘Lavender Valley’ for its hills adorned with mesmerizing rows of vibrant purple flowers. Local farmers seized a groundbreaking opportunity that transformed their lives. According to the Director of the CSIR-IIIM Zabeer Ahmed, “Lavender oil already fetches farmers Rs 10000 per litre, but we are now focussing on some value-addition interventions and also studies on the waste of the oil extraction process.”

Since 2017, the local farmers have embraced the practice of lavender cultivation. This venture was set into motion with the initiation of the Aroma Mission by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, which seeks to unlock the remarkable potential of essential oils derived from aromatic plants.

Lavender oil, known for its calming effects and stress-relieving qualities, has gained widespread popularity. Its pleasing scent is now a common feature in perfumes and cosmetics, appealing to people globally. The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, in partnership with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad, is undertaking an intriguing investigation into the potential use of lavender oil for addressing sleep disorders.

The CSIR Tableau shows the Purple Revolution. Image Source: India Today

In the Lavender Valley of Bhaderwah, the farmers and scientists collaborate to explore the potential of this remarkable plant. Together, they work towards a promising future where lavender goes beyond its visual and aromatic appeal, offering healing and tranquillity to those who seek it. The residual substance left after the extraction of oil from lavender flowers through a unique steam distillation process is termed ‘marc.’ If the health benefits of this ‘marc’ are substantiated, it has the potential to become a lucrative source of income for the farmers.

According to Zabeer Ahmed, “We are trying to isolate and characterise what kind of molecules are present in the marc. Our scientists have isolated a couple of molecules. These molecules are new. We are doing bioactivity such as anti-cancer activity on these molecules. The kind of molecules we are getting from the marc, definitely some new finding may be there in the future.”

The steam distillation process also yields hydrosol, a fragrant lavender-infused water with various uses. This versatile substance is employed in making room sprays, bathroom fresheners, and invigorating body sprays. Additionally, dried lavender stalks are highly valued in the market for their enduring scent, lasting up to two years.