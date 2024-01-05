For the past few days, a video of a Shiva temple in the Union Territory of Daman, adjoining Gujarat, has been going viral on various social media platforms. In this viral video, it is claimed that a structure similar to Mazar has been made in an ancient Shiva temple in Nani Daman.

In the video, the Islamic mazar or dargah-like structure built inside this temple is visible. However, soon after this video went viral, another video has also surfaced in which the structure is seen removed.

According to preliminary information, this video is said to be from Nani Daman. It is not yet clear who made this video as it is being shared by different users. In this video of 2 minutes 20 seconds, a man says in Hindi, “Look, here is Shivling of Lord Mahadevj. This is Nandiji Maharaj. There are idols of Nandiji and Ganesha carved out of the same stone.”

The person shooting the video also shows the idol of the Goddess installed in the temple. The idol is also presumed to be very old. After showing the idols of all the gods and goddesses, next to it, green chadars with the sun and the moon printed on them are seen covering a structure resembling a Mazar built inside the temple.

Two days after the video went viral on social media, another video went viral, in which the structure is not seen. Seemingly, it was removed. In the video, the Mazar-like construction was not seen at the place inside the temple where it was seen in the earlier video.

विडियो 1- कुछ दिनों से सोशल मिडिया पर गुजरात के दमण से एक भाई ने ये विडियो बनाया था जो बहुत तेज़ी से वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक हिंदू मंदिर के अंदर “अवैध ढाँचे” का निर्माण किया गया था



विडियो 2- दमण के स्थानिक नागरिकों ने अपनी एकता दिखाई तथा मंदिर के अंदर बने इस “अवैध ढाँचे” को… pic.twitter.com/ah7REfQ3xu — Kajal HINDUsthani (@kajal_jaihind) January 4, 2024

On the other hand, after this video of the Mazar-like structure in the Shiva temple of Daman went viral, the Mayor of Daman also took its cognizance. He wrote a letter to the collector stating that an FIR should be filed against the person who built this structure inside the temple.

Daman’s mayor wrote a letter to the collector. Image Source: OpIndia Gujarati

In this letter, he said, “We would like to bring to your kind Notice that in the Hindu Temple situated at Devka where along with Hindu Gods, some miscreants have constructed a Darga type and have put Muslim Chadar beside the idols of Hindu Gods inside the temple. One of the videos has been viral on social media throughout the country and that may cause immunity among the community. There it is requested to kindly take immediate action & file an FIR against the culprit and punish him as per law, who has carried out such activity. Your action in the said matter shall be highly solicited.”

OpIndia tried to contact the mayor to get more information about the letter, but could not speak to him for some reason. The report will be updated once a response is received. On the other hand, it is yet to be revealed how this structure was built in the temple, who did this and who removed it after the video went viral.