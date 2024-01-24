Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Donald Trump wins New Hampshire GOP primary polls defeating Nikki Haley

Trump took a jab at Nikki Haley after his projected win in the New Hampshire primary, saying that she "had a very bad night," as reported by CNN.

OpIndia Staff
(L) Donald Trump; (R) Nikki Haley
Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and further bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden.

Minutes after the last New Hampshire polling sites closed at 8 pm local time, the US media called the Republican primary race for Trump, cementing his strong lead in the race for the party nomination.

It is a significant victory for the former president and puts him in a commanding position to become the party’s presidential candidate in November.

Trump took a jab at Nikki Haley after his projected win in the New Hampshire primary, saying that she “had a very bad night,” as reported by CNN.

Trump, during his speech, said that the former South Carolina governor did very poorly.
“She did very poorly, actually,” he said. “The governor said she’s going to win, she’s going to win, she’s going to win. Then she failed badly.”

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley congratulated Trump, however, added that the fight is “far from over” with many states left to vote, reported by CNN.

Haley’s campaign had already released a memo on Tuesday morning emphasising her intention to stay in the race until at least March 5 for the 16 Super Tuesday primaries, a commitment the former UN ambassador repeated in her remarks at the Grappone Conference Centre.

(With agency inputs)

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

