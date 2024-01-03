Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsED raids Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren's associates in alleged money laundering case
News Reports
Updated:

ED raids Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren’s associates in alleged money laundering case

The search operations were carried out at the premises of Abhishek Prasad, Soren's press advisor.

ANI
ED raids are underway in Ranchi at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's press advisor's residence Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with an illegal mining case (Source: ANI/X)
3

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning raided the premises of the press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in connection with the ongoing alleged money laundering case, agency sources said.

The search operations were carried out at the premises of Abhishek Prasad, Soren’s press advisor.

According to the agency sources, searches were carried out at 12 locations including the residences of Abhishek Prasad and Deputy Commissioner of Sahebganj.

Chief Minister Soren was issued a “last opportunity” by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on December 30 last year, to record his statement in an alleged land scam. Soren said the summons was ‘illegal’.

It was the 7th summons issued to Soren by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 asking him to record his statement.

He has so far skipped six summons.

Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land ‘scam’ case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state’s Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com