Thursday, January 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsEyewitness identifies JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the shooter behind the killing of four...
News Reports
Updated:

Eyewitness identifies JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the shooter behind the killing of four IAF men in 1990

Former IAF corporal Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, who survived the terror attack that killed four IAF soldiers, identified Malik in court as the principal gunman

OpIndia Staff
Eyewitness identifies JKLF terrorist Yasin Malik as shooter behind 1990 killing of four IAF men
Yasin Malik (L) with Manmohan Singh
10

JKLF chief Yasin Malik raised his ‘pheran’, drew out his revolver, and started the fire on a group of IAF personnel, says an eyewitness who testified before a special CBI court on Thursday (17th January) describing what happened in Srinagar on the 25th of January 1990.

Former IAF corporal Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, who survived the terror attack that killed four IAF soldiers, identified Malik in court as the principal gunman. Malik watched the court hearings via video from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where he has been detained since 2019.

Besides the four men murdered, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna, 40 more were injured on January 25, 1990, in Rawalpora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The IAF employees were waiting for their pickup to the old Srinagar airfield for duty when they came under fire from terrorists.

On the 31st of August 1990, a charge sheet was submitted to the designated TADA Court in Jammu against Malik and five other individuals.

Besides Malik, other accused in the assassination of the IAF personnel are JKLF operators Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias ‘Nalka’, Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar, and Nanaji.

“This is an important development in the case. The prosecution witness has identified Malik as the man behind the shooting,” said Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Monika Kohli.

Kohli is the lead prosecutor in two major cases against Malik: the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then-Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the murder of IAF servicemen.

Malik was offered the opportunity to cross-examine the eyewitness, but he rejected it and has been lobbying for a physical appearance in court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com