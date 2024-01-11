Thursday, January 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsFederation Of Western India Cine Employees boycotts Maldives, body advises producers to find alternative...
News Reports
Updated:

Federation Of Western India Cine Employees boycotts Maldives, body advises producers to find alternative locations for shoots in India

FWICE has adviced all producers in India and across the world not to plan any shootings or production activities in Maldives

OpIndia Staff
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (Source: HT)
6

The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to producers to cancel their shooting schedules in Maldives and choose alternate locations in India. A statement has been released by the film body in this regard. FWICE is a film industry worker’s union in Mumbai.

The statement comes amid the deteriorating ties between India and Maldives after 3 Maldivian ministers used derogatory language for India and PM Modi after he urged people to visit Lakshadweep islands.

The controversy sparked by the 3 Maldivian ministers, now suspended, has caused massive embarrassment for the island nation which has appealed to China to send more tourists in the wake of cancellations from Indian tourists.

FWICE too has now joined the list of Indians calling for the boycott of Maldives. The body in its press release condemned the remarks by the 3 Maldivian ministers.

It stated, “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

“In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India,” it added.

FWICE has advised all producers in India and across the world not to plan any shootings or production activities in the Maldives. “We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation,” it concluded.

The statement was signed by chied advisor Ashok Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit activist and filmmaker; President BN Tiwari; General Secretary Ashok Dubey and Treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav.

Maldives has been a highly-preferred destination for filmmakers and Indian tourists alike. The island nation receives around 200,000 Indians annually meaning that the boycott, which is now reaching an industrial scale, will significantly impact its economy.

The Maldivian government was forced to suspend three of its ministers namely Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoon Majid for their remarks insulting Indians and PM Modi. The ruling coalition government in Maldives has historically been anti-India and pro-China. Reports suggest that the 2023 election contested by the Progressive Alliance was based on an anti-India rhetoric.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Surging illegal immigration in the US: NYC shuts down school to house 2,000 migrants, Elon Musk says ‘they are coming for your homes next’

Paurush Gupta -

Pakistan Supreme Court upholds death sentence to former dictator Pervez Musharraf for imposing ‘unconstitutional’ emergency, a year after his death

ANI -

‘Suicidal and unfortunate’: Congress leaders express disappointment over party’s decision to decline Ram Mandir invitation

OpIndia Staff -

Violation of protocol norms: Lok Sabha privileges committee summons senior officials from Jharkhand over cases against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits Bittu Bajrangi’s house to offer condolences on his brother’s death

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra speaker rules that Eknath Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena, rejects petitions of both factions to disqualify MLAs

ANI -

Ram Mandir compound has Ved Pathshalas, Gaushalas, museum, and much more; women’s battalion of CRPF providing water-tight security

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Delhi shocker: Armaan, Shaid and three others arrested for murdering a man over Rs 2,000; had stabbed the victim over 25 times

OpIndia Staff -

Sikh youth Raghuveer Singh writes Lord Ram’s name 21 thousand times on a small postcard, to send it to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran...

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Live-streaming at 300+ locations around the world, events organised in over 50 countries, Rath Yatra & massive car rallies to...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com