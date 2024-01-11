The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to producers to cancel their shooting schedules in Maldives and choose alternate locations in India. A statement has been released by the film body in this regard. FWICE is a film industry worker’s union in Mumbai.

The statement comes amid the deteriorating ties between India and Maldives after 3 Maldivian ministers used derogatory language for India and PM Modi after he urged people to visit Lakshadweep islands.

The controversy sparked by the 3 Maldivian ministers, now suspended, has caused massive embarrassment for the island nation which has appealed to China to send more tourists in the wake of cancellations from Indian tourists.

FWICE too has now joined the list of Indians calling for the boycott of Maldives. The body in its press release condemned the remarks by the 3 Maldivian ministers.

It stated, “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

“In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India,” it added.

FWICE has advised all producers in India and across the world not to plan any shootings or production activities in the Maldives. “We all stand in strong support towards our Prime Minister and our Nation,” it concluded.

The statement was signed by chied advisor Ashok Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit activist and filmmaker; President BN Tiwari; General Secretary Ashok Dubey and Treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav.

Maldives has been a highly-preferred destination for filmmakers and Indian tourists alike. The island nation receives around 200,000 Indians annually meaning that the boycott, which is now reaching an industrial scale, will significantly impact its economy.

The Maldivian government was forced to suspend three of its ministers namely Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoon Majid for their remarks insulting Indians and PM Modi. The ruling coalition government in Maldives has historically been anti-India and pro-China. Reports suggest that the 2023 election contested by the Progressive Alliance was based on an anti-India rhetoric.