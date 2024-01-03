With the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya fast approaching, the Congress party, which is still ambiguous about its stance on the temple, found itself mired in a controversy after Karnataka leader BK Hariprasad warned of ‘Godhra-like incident’ in the state ahead of the ceremony.

Advising the Karnataka government to remain vigilant about a possible untoward incident, the Congress MLC said, “The Karnataka government should be on alert because in Gujarat during the same occasion, the Kar Sevaks were set on fire at Godhra.”

“A similar (Godhra-like) situation can happen here also. There should be no unforeseen incident taking place in Karnataka. All the arrangements should be made for those willing to go to Ayodhya so that we should not see another Godhra happening in Karnataka,” he further added.

Hariprasad insinuated that it was the BJP leaders who were involved in making inflammatory remarks to precipitate a “Godhra-like incident” before the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

“There is an absolute possibility (for such an incident). I can even give information. I can tell you that the heads of some organisations went to some states and instigated some BJP leaders. I cannot say that openly. They are doing it. They are instigating such acts,” TOI quoted Hariprasad as saying.

He further said, “If you glance at the history of the BJP, you will realise that it is a repeat offender. They are capable of doing anything. I have only demanded that cautionary measures be instituted for all people visiting Ayodhya. The lives of people are more important than the political function.”

Hariprasad’s statements serve to give clean chit to miscreants wanting to cast a pal on the celebrations underway in Ayodhya and try shifting the onus of adverse incidents, should they happen, onto the BJP.

The Congress leader’s reference was to the 2002 Godhra Train burning incident, a tragedy in which 59 people were burnt alive when the Sabarmati Express carrying karsevaks from Ayodhya, was set on fire allegedly by a Muslim mob near Godhra station. The train burning touched off massive riots across the state, leaving death, destruction, and arson in its wake. Over 1,000 people lost their lives and many more were displaced from their homes in the riots that ensued following the train burning incident in Godhra.

The BJP came down heavily against the Congress leader for his comments, with BJP leader and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda demanding his arrest.

“Let anybody touch us now. Then it was the Congress government at the Centre. The present central government removed Article 370 and not a single stone was thrown in Kashmir. Hariprasad is making a statement eying a ministerial berth,” said BJP MLA T S Srivatsa.

He further added that Hariprasad should be immediately arrested, wondering why he hasn’t questioned his government for announcing Rs 10,000 crores for Muslims.

Similarly, Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa also slammed the Congress leader, stating that it is surprising to see Hariprasad speak such language when his party leaders, including former PM Rajiv Gandhi, supported Ram Mandir.