Friday, January 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: 14 killed after boat capsizes in Vadodara's lake, CM Patel orders high level...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: 14 killed after boat capsizes in Vadodara’s lake, CM Patel orders high level probe

An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused.

ANI
Claims are being made that there were 23 to 30 children on the boat when it had a capacity for much less (source: Ruchi Verma/X)
6

As many as twelve school children and two teachers were killed after a boat capsized in Vadodara’s Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday.

A total of 20 people have been rescued in the operation.

“12 school children and two teachers died in the incident. 20 people were rescued and 14 people died. To ensure justice to them, the Chief Minister has ordered a strong inquiry and IPC sections 304, 308 and 114 have been invoked against the accused. Two accused have been nabbed and a magisterial inquiry has been handed over to Vadodara District Collector,” Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told ANI.

Harsh Sanghavi further stated that an FIR has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused.

“FIR has been registered and 9 teams have been formed to arrest the accused. PM has announced Rs 2 Lakhs each for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The state Govt has announced Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured,” he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the accident site of Harani Lake, inspected the relief and rescue operations and gave necessary instructions to mobilise the operation. He also visited the postmortem centre located at SSG hospital in Vadodara. He also met the families of the children who lost their lives in the boat capsize incident of Vadodara.

A relative of a child who was rescued, said, “They were being taken for a picnic. The children were not given safety wear (life jackets). The capacity of the boat was 12 but 27 people were seating there.”

Vadodara District Magistrate will submit a detailed report to State government within 10 days.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called the incident ‘heart-wrenching’ and urged the state government to expedite relief measures.

“The news of the death of many students, including teachers, due to the boat capsizing in Vadodara, Gujarat is extremely heart-wrenching. Many students are still reported missing in this accident. The Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences,” Kharge said.

Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt said that strict action will be taken in this regard.

“The NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation. The children have been taken to different hospitals. Strict action will be taken in this matter,” Vadodara MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Jai Shri Ram’: Actress Nayanthara apologises for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in her film ‘Annapoorani’

OpIndia Staff -

Centre asked UP govt to remove Ram Lalla idol in 1949 after Pakistan Radio claimed that Hindus were capturing places vacated after partition: Ex-Secretary...

ANI -

‘It will have to pay the price, we announce war on Pakistan’: Balochistan Liberation Army warns after Pakistan’s ‘precision strikes’ in Iran

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking stay on eviction order, says the TMC leader wanted govt accommodation for election campaign

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir: Read the story of the Sandpur village where Mulayam Singh Yadav’s police fired at all and tortured villagers for sheltering Karsevaks

राहुल पाण्डेय -

“Pakistan army used killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, stand-off weapons against terrorist hideouts”: ISPR gives details of ‘precision strikes’ in Iran

ANI -

Love Jihad in Indore: Moin Khan rapes 17-year-old Hindu girl, uses videos to blackmail for money and forces her to convert, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Taliban advises Pakistan and Iran to “exercise restraint” amidst growing tensions over air-strikes

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Lalla idol installed on marble mandapa of Ram Mandir Garbhagriha with 4-hour long rituals, sculptor Arun Yogiraj present

OpIndia Staff -

Disillusioned with AAP-Congress alliance, veteran Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar leaves Aam Aadmi Party on moral grounds

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com