During a news briefing on 17th January, the defence secretary of the Philippines accused a representative of the Chinese foreign ministry of demeaning President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. by engaging in what he referred to as “low and gutter-level talk.” Spokeswoman Mao Ning was also charged by Gilberto Teodoro in a statement with “spouting state-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation”.

It read, “It is unfortunate that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter level talk – resorting to insulting our President and the Filipino nation and further debasing herself, the Ministry, and the Party she represents in the process.”

It added, “But then again, we should not at all be surprised – being a nation and people enjoying the privileges, rights, and freedoms of a democratic society – that an agent of a Party and system of government incompatible with our way of life and who routinely spouts State-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation would go that far and that low. It is unfortunate, but I am, myself, unsurprised. The Spokesperson’s statements were ‘on brand.’ We, and the world, should not expect more.”

Gilberto Teodoro was responding to Mao Ning’s comments on 16th January advising the Philippines President to “read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue” after he had congratulated Lai Ching-te, the winner of the democratically controlled Taiwan’s election and called him president.

The president’s congratulatory statement on 15th January was followed by a statement from his foreign ministry that reiterated the nation’s “One China policy” and emphasised that the message was meant to acknowledge Taiwan’s “mutual interests” with the Philippines, including the 200,000 Filipino workers that are employed there.

However, Beijing’s extremely impolite remarks, cautioning Manila “not to play with fire” are expected to escalate tensions between the two nations who have been at odds over competing territory claims in the South China Sea.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Lai Ching-te, a resolute opponent of China and its claims to Taiwan, on social media.

On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next President.



We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead. — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) January 15, 2024

Mao Ning voiced dismay over the remarks and alleged, “The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposes” the sentiments conveyed by the president while calling on Manila to provide “a responsible explanation.”