Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeNews Reports'I will go to Ram Mandir, if anyone has a problem with it..': Amidst...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘I will go to Ram Mandir, if anyone has a problem with it..’: Amidst opposition boycott, MP Harbhajan Singh says he will go to Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Harbhajan Singh said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the temple is being constructed."

OpIndia Staff
Harbhajan Singh to visit Ram Mandir
Harbhajan Singh (left) to visit Ram Mandir (right). Image Source: X handle of ANI and file photos
2

On Friday (20th January), former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh said that he will be visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and seek blessing from Lord Ram. Underlining his faith in Dharma and criticising the political parties declining the invitation to Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, he said that if anyone has a problem with him visiting the temple they can do whatever they want. Harbhajan Singh emphasised that the temple being constructed now is a historic event and good fortune for all. He made these remarks in an interaction with ANI in Dubai.

When asked about political parties declining the invitation to Pran Pratishtha, Harbhajan Singh said, “Things said by political people is a different matter. But the right thing is that the temple is being consecrated. It is our good fortune that this temple is being built at this time – in our lifetime. So we all should go there and get the blessings. And I would like to say that irrespective of who goes there or not, I have faith in Lord Ram. I have a firm belief and I will go there.”

The former cricketer added, “It is my stand irrespective of which party goes there or not. As an individual, I believe in Lord Ram. I will definitely go there. If Congress wants to go, they can go. If they do not want to go, they are also free to do that. The same applied to everyone else. And if anyone has a problem with me going to Ayodhya, they can do whatever they want. I am a strong believer in Bhagwan. Whatever things are happening in my life are all His Krupa. And therefore I will definitely go there and get blessings of Lord Ram.”

According to a report by ANI, Harbhajan Singh further said, “My good wishes to the people of the country. The Pran Pratishtha is going to take place. As many people as possible should join the event either in person or on television and seek blessings. It is a historic day. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. It is a big thing that the temple of Lord Ram is being constructed at his birthplace. Everyone should go.”

He added, “I will definitely visit the temple. I am a strict believer in religion and God. I visit every Mandir, Masjid and Gurudwara to seek blessings. I will visit the temple whenever I get a chance. There is no doubt about it. It is our fortune that the temple is being inaugurated during our lifetime. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the temple is being constructed.”

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the ‘Garbha Griha’ of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple will take place on 22nd January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRam Mandir Pran Pratishtha
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ram Mandir: PVR INOX ties up with Aaj Tak to live-stream Pran Pratishtha ceremony on big screens, offers complimentary popcorn and beverage combo

OpIndia Staff -

‘Police looted jewellery; punished us for chanting Jai Shri Ram’: Families of victims of Sandpur massacre during Janmabhoomi movement recount the horror

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges the centre to formulate a new industrial policy for the Northeast at North Eastern Council Plenary Session

ANI -

I have been invited and I will attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony, need blessings of Ayodhya: Former Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari

ANI -

Consumer Protection Authority issues notice to Amazon for sale of sweets claiming to be ‘Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’

ANI -

Upset with Congress approach towards Ram Mandir, party’s Gujarat MLA CJ Chavda resigns

ANI -

Delhi LG orders FIR against IAS officer for collecting money from retail liquor vendors at the behest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

ANI -

“Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai”: PM Modi quips addressing Siddaramaiah as crowd erupts with ‘Modi, Modi’ chant at Boeing India Engineering & Tech...

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad court sentences Imran-ul-Haq to death for the brutal murder of his wife, had assaulted her with scissors, hammer and screwdriver

OpIndia Staff -

Hamas supporting co-workers, promotion of Muslim Brotherhood agenda and more: Former Al Jazeera journalist exposes the propaganda of the Qatari State-owned channel

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com