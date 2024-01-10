Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits Bittu Bajrangi’s house to offer condolences on his brother’s death

On Wednesday afternoon, Chief Minister Manohar Lal visited Bittu Bajrangi’s house to offer condolences on the death of his brother, Mahesh Panchal. He expressed sympathy to Bittu Bajrangi and the family, offering his support.

Sudarshan News journalist Sagar Kumar shared pictures of Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Bittu Bajrangi’s house on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Attack on Mahesh Panchal

Mahesh Panchal, brother of the Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi, passed away on Monday, January 8, in AIIMS Delhi. He had been battling for his life for over a month after assailants poured thinner on him in Dabua Colony of Faridabad, Haryana and set him on fire. The incident happened on December 13th last year.

Within hours, Mahesh Panchal was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. He had sustained severe burn injuries which were estimated to be around 60%.

Leftist media and Mohammed Zubair peddle lies claiming Panchal faked his attack

According to media sources, the attackers initially confirmed Bittu Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal’s identification. ‘Are you Bittu Bajrangi’s brother?’ they asked Mahesh Panchal. When Mahesh answered yes to this inquiry, they poured thinner on him and lit him on fire. Mahesh dived into a drain right away to douse the fire and walked to his house since no one came to help him. When Mahesh eventually arrived home, Bittu Bajrangi took him to the hospital.

While Mahesh Panchal was battling for his life with 60 per cent burns on his body, the leftist media houses and the usual suspects, including Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair, resorted to peddling lies and raising aspersions on the veracity of the attack on Bajrangi’s brother.

A week after the assault, the Hindustan Times published an article where it claimed that Mahesh Panchal had faked the assault on himself. The article authored by Leena Dhankhar was titled: “Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother faked assault: Police” quoted the Faridabad police as saying that he had suffered burns after allegedly falling into a bonfire and that there was no proof to suggest that his injuries were sustained in a murder attempt.

Fact-checking’ website Alt News’ out on bail co-founder Mohammed Zubair had jumped at the opportunity. As soon as the HT report was out claiming that Bittu Bajrangi’s brother faked the assault, Zubair shared the information widely on social media and propagated it as truth.

Zubair published multiple posts on social media against Bittu Bajrangi and his brother since the fake news was published by the Hindustan Times. In a post on X, he wrote, “Cow vigilante #BittuBajrangi’s brother faked assault: Police.” He shared the link to the HT report in the post. However, the “fact checker” did not care to confirm if Faridabad Police gave any such statement or not.