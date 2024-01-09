Following Maldives’ Ministers’ disparaging remarks against India and Indians triggering a diplomatic row, minority leader in the Maldivian Parliament, Ali Azim, on Monday, January 8, called for the sacking of the archipelago’s President Mohamed Muizzu. Azim called for steps to remove the Maldivian President from office including initiation of a vote of no confidence against him.

Notably, Azim is a member of The Democrats. Slamming the President for his minister’s anti-India barb, Azim demanded that the opposition should take “all necessary steps to remove President Muizzu from power”, and asked the largest opposition party – MDP (Maldivian Democratic Party) to “initiate a vote of no-confidence”.

Taking to X, the Parliamentary Minority leader wrote, “We, d Democrats, r dedicated to upholding d stability of the nation’s foreign policy n preventing d isolation of any neighboring country. R u willing to take all necessary steps to remove Prez @MMuizzu from power? Is @MDPSecretariat prepared to initiate a vote of no confidence?”

We, d Democrats, r dedicated to upholding d stability of the nation's foreign policy n preventing d isolation of any neighboring country.

R u willing to take all necessary steps to remove prez @MMuizzu from power? Is @MDPSecretariat prepared to initiate a vote of no confidence? — 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐳𝐢𝐦 (@aliaazim) January 8, 2024

Additionally, a second MP, Meekail Naseem, also asked the Maldivian Parliament to summon and question Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer. As per reports, Naseem has “requested Parliament to summon the Foreign Minister… following inaction regarding derogatory comments against PM Modi”.

MDP leader and ex-Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi also launched a scathing attack on the ruling party. The MDP leader slammed Muizzu’s party, People’s National Congress, for its “short-sightedness” in potentially alienating an “age-old relationship”. Mariya referred to India as “our 911 call” adding that “We have always had an India first policy.”

In a firefighting bid, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry tried to distance itself from its Minister’s disparaging remarks against India and the Indian PM. It said that the government is aware of “derogatory remarks” on social media platforms against foreign leaders adding that the personal views do not represent its position.

Additionally, President Muizzu’s government had called the comments “unacceptable”.

Taking to X, Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer claimed that the ruling party remains “committed to fostering a constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours…”

The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives.



We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours,… — Moosa Zameer (@MoosaZameer) January 7, 2024

Further, the Maldivian government had suspended three of its ministers – Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid amid diplomatic tensions with India.

Sensing the impact of the Ministers’ remark on its tourism industry, Maldives’ largest industry body – the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry – slammed the “derogatory comments” directed at PM Modi.

Following the controversy, Maldives opposition had publicly condemned the commentary made by the members of the ruling party and its Ministers noting that India was “rightfully angry” over the uncalled racial remarks.

Senior Maldivian politicians including former President Ibrahim Solih and ex-Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid had condemned the use of “hateful language” and “reprehensible” remarks against India.

Furthermore, former Tourism Minister, Abdulla Mausoom issued an appeal to Indians to disregard the words of “… any minister, junior or senior”. The Former Maldives minister also urged his government to recognise that the Maldives is tourism-reliant and Indian travelers are among its key sources of income.

The bizarre reaction from Maldives

Notably, it all started on 4th January after PM Narendra Modi shared some pictures of his visit to Lakshadweep. He exhorted people to explore the scenic islands in what could be seen as a push to his ‘vocal for local’ slogan, and an effort to give a boost to tourism on the archipelago.

Following his visit to Lakshadweep, a large demand erupted among Indians to explore the Indian Islands and boost our tourism sector before visiting beaches or tourism sites in other countries. However, jittery Maldivian politicians interjected and reacted by making racial commentary on Indians.

It is important to note that neither the Indian PM mentioned any country nor it was targeted toward any nation, yet some Maldivians feared a potential hit to their tourism economy.

Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, recently made insulting remarks against PM Modi, referring to him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’ after he posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep Islands. She later deleted the tweet and was among one of the three Ministers who were suspended by the Maldivian government for making disparaging remarks on India.

On Friday (5th January), Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) also took to the microblogging site X to mock Indians.

In response to Maldivian users’ and politicians’ uncalled-for and racial commentary, trends like #BoycottMaldives, and cancellation of trips to Maldives are picking steam in India.

From prominent Cricketers to Actors, all have in unison slammed Maldives for their hateful remarks against Indians and promoted tourism in Lakshadweep and other Indian Islands snubbing Maldives.