Indians unite to boycott Maldives, but as expected, Opposition and their media friends start batting for Maldivian govt and blame Modi

The insulting remarks against PM Modi and Indians by now suspended Maldivian MPs has bruised the island nation’s global image particularly among Indians. Indian tourists, who form a significant demographic for Maldives, have begun to rethink their decision to travel to the country over the controversy.

The uproar has united Indians in a way. But as is tradition with Congress, it has decided to take a different route than its compatriots. Amid the row, Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain continued to post supportive words for Maldives on X and questioned Indians for supporting the boycott against the country.

Guess which side #LavanyaBJ is on!



Govt officials of Maldives made racist comments on Indians but she is blaming Bharat for the natural reaction of Indians



THIS IS CONGRESS’ STAND



((PS: be ready for victim cards & 3 portals doing stories on those victim cards)) pic.twitter.com/t8OElBl1eI — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 7, 2024

Surprisingly, while Maldives seems to have fallen in line, Congress apparently hasn’t. On 7th January, Lavanya Ballal Jain, while reacting to a news that Maldives govt has distanced itself from Minister Mariyam Shiuna’s derogatory remarks, appreciated the island nation saying the latter is “trying to ease the situation”.

Jain then drew parallels with India suggesting that Indian had unleashed a troll army to harass another country.

“At least Maldives is trying to ease the situation. That’s what government do, try to maintain healthy foreign relations. Not by unleashing the troll army to put down and harass another country,” the Congress spokesperson wrote on X.

She also used the controversy as an opportunity to attack the Modi government. She wrote, “No one from the foreign affairs of PMs office has put a stop to the troll army. India needs its neighbours as much as they need us.”

Netizens hit back at the Kerala Congress leader for her anti-India stand while BJP said that Lavanya is “blaming Bharat for the natural reaction of Indians”.

Moreover, after Maldives suspended the 3 foul-mouthed MPs, the Congress spokesperson lauded the same while calling Indian netizens “the troll army of the BJP”.

“This is a the way to go. One does not build/ break foreign relations by posting rubbish online. Bilateral relationships are important for both countries. Now the troll army of the BJ P needs to realise they are jeopardizing the nation’s interests. No one followed by the PM will be reprimanded,” she wrote on X.

This is a the way to go.



One does not build/ break foreign relations by posting rubbish online.

Bilateral relationships are important for both countries.



Now the troll army of the BJ P needs to realise they are jeopardizing the nation's interests.

No one followed by the PM… https://t.co/lJ0rx1uEN5 — Lavanya Ballal Jain (@LavanyaBallal) January 8, 2024

Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to X to question the will of the Indian people. Taunting Indian netizens leading the boycott Maldives campaign, Chaturvedi wrote, “Wonder if our foreign policy and international relations will be decided by social media, influencers, film actors or ministers incharge and the GoI?”

Wonder if our foreign policy and international relations will be decided by social media, influencers, film actors or ministers incharge and the GoI? — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 7, 2024

At a time when celebrities, influencers, common citizens and others alike are coming together in support of the country, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader mocked “actors/influencers”.

“I hope PMs visit will lead to real time tourist footfall in Lakshadweep not these FOMO tweets from actors/influencers using stock images of the beautiful island. Especially the Neo convert citizens, who till last week, were chilling in the country they are outraging about today,” she wrote.

I hope PMs visit will lead to real time tourist footfall in Lakshadweep not these FOMO tweets from actors/influencers using stock images of the beautiful island. Especially the Neo convert citizens, who till last week, were chilling in the country they are outraging about today.… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 7, 2024

Another netizen pointed out how the Congress and Gandhis had not spoken on the issue whatsoever. Rather, there is a post on X by Congress showing PM Modi in Lakshadweep on one side and a picture from Manipur on the other side.

Maldives minister made a derogatory comment against PM Modi..

Neither Congress party nor Rahul Gandhi has issued any condemnation statement against Maldives government..

Only @DrAMSinghvi has posted a tweet in which he has blamed Modi ji for pushing away our close ally..

In… pic.twitter.com/VyXX8UBw2X — Jayesh Mehta (@JMehta65) January 7, 2024

Additionally, The Hindu editor Suhasini Haider outraged over booking website Ease My Trip’s suspension of all flights to the island. She said, “Question is, does @PMOIndia and @MEAIndia endorse this kind of an economic boycott of the Maldives?”

Question is, does @PMOIndia and @MEAIndia endorse this kind of an economic boycott of the Maldives ? https://t.co/itZBtdoFor — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) January 8, 2024

In a recent development, Maldives ambassador to India Ibrahim Shaheeb was seen paying a short visit to the MEA in the national capital amid the controversy.