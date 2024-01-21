As Bharat is immersed in the devotional fervour ahead of the “return of the emperor of all emperors” Lord Ram, India’s own indigenous satellites provided a space view of the magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has given the world the first darshan of Ram Mandir from space before the consecration ceremony.

The 2.7-acre Ram Mandir premises can be seen in the image captured by the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites. According to the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian satellites captured the under-construction temple on December 16, 2023, about a month before the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Satellite image of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Image credit: NRSC)

Satellite pictures show the redeveloped Dashrath Mahal and the Sarayu River near the Ram Mandir.

Satellite image of Shri Ram Mandir and Dashrath Mahal (Image credit: NRSC)

The photographs released by the NRSC also show the newly renovated Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station.

Satellite image of Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station (Image credit: NRSC)

When science meets spirituality: How ISRO helped in the construction of Ram Mandir

The construction of Ram Lalla’s holy abode has been a precise fusion of traditional Indian heritage architecture with advanced science, ensuring its longevity for over a thousand years. The three-floor temple has been constructed without using steel or iron as iron’s life is limited to 80-90 years.

Speaking to NDTV, Alok Sharma, the International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that once the Babri structure was demolished in 1992, 40 feet of debris covered the site where Ram Lalla is said to have been born. Larsen & Toubro constructors employed Differential Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates to determine the precise location for the installation of the new idol of Ram Lalla. In addition, exact location signals were obtained from India’s indigenous navigation system, ‘Navigation with Indian Constellation’ or the NavIC satellite constellation.

Notably, NavIC is a satellite-based navigational system that allows users to find their precise geographic location and track their route anywhere in India and up to 1500 km beyond the territorial boundaries.

Ram Mandir: Epitome of Indian architectural marvel

Interestingly, the main architectural feature of a Hindu temple is the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum), a small room where the temple’s principal god or deities reside. Mandapa—the portico or hall at the temple’s entrance that is typically built to accommodate a large number of visitors. The Hindu temples are incomplete with a Shikhara, a mountain-like spire with various intricate patterns, from pyramidal to curvilinear. Traditional Hindu temples also feature Vahana, which is the mount of the consecrated deity, and it is generally visible from Garbhagriha.

The majestic temple in Ayodhya has been constructed in the Nagara temple architecture style, distinguished by towering shikhara. The temple is 2.77 acres in size and constructed out of pink sandstone. The temple is encircled by a huge courtyard with several smaller shrines dedicated to various Hindu deities. The Shaligram stone, a non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu has been imported from Nepal’s Gandaki River and is to be used in the making of the idols of Bhagwan Ram and Mata Janaki.

As per Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra’s website, the temple measures 360 feet long, 235 feet broad, and 161 feet high. Teak wood (Sagwan/Sagaun) from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur is being used to construct the windows and doors. Teak is a unique wood with a lifespan of more than 100 years. The temple is designed by Chandrakant Bhai Sompura, whose grandfather, Prabhakarji Sompura, collaborated with his son, Ashish Sompura, on the Somnath Temple.

The temple has around 3,000 light fixtures that are carefully positioned on walls, columns, and ceilings. The specific placing of these fixtures is due to their peculiar beam angle, which draws focus to the temple’s spell-bounding carvings.

Interior lighting in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir (Image credit: HindustanTimes)

Moreover, the ramps and sculptures have been optimally illuminated with step lights, profile LED strips, and a variety of aesthetic fixtures.

Ram Mandir illuminated with LED lights (Image credit: AmarUjala)

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The consecration ceremony on 22nd January is set to be a grand affair, with a series of rituals and traditions taking place to mark the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla and the official opening of the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 7,000 guests comprising 3,000 VIPs have received invites from the Ram Mandir Trust. There will also be an invitation sent to the families of the karsevaks who lost their lives in the temple movement.

On Sunday (21st January), the seven-day-long Vedic rituals ahead of the consecration enter their sixth day, with the “divine bath” in which the child form of Lord Ram will be bathed with 125 urns and “Shayadhivas” of Ram Lalla taking place today.