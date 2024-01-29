Monday, January 29, 2024
Jaipur: Balmukund Acharya faces protests for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans, and for his opposition to compulsory hijab

In the video from the school event, the BJP MLA can be heard discussing the norms of dress code in the school and asking why hijab is being allowed. In response, protesting Muslim girls can be heard chanting "Nara-e-takbeer, Allah-hu-akbar", the Jihadist clarion call or slogan that calls for the consolidation and expansion of the Muslim Ummah

BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal Balmukund Acharya has issued a clarification following allegations by some Muslim girls of a public school that he objected to their hijab.

Muslim girls of a government school in Jaipur’s Gangapol took to the streets earlier today (29th January) staging protests against BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal Balmukund Acharya.

The students have alleged that Balmukund Acharya, who was invited to the school’s annual function as a guest by the students, raised Jai Shri Ram slogans and objected to their hijab.

The BJP MLA in a clarification video said that he had sought information from the school that when national events are being celebrated on 26th January and so, is there a provision for two types of dress codes.

He said that the school said no such provision is there but “the children don’t listen”. “I saw two types of atmospheres unfolding in the school as some girls were wearing burqa or hijab. I asked the principal what if our (Hindu) girls also came in their respective clothes then? When there is a decided dress code given by the school and they are not even objecting, they just need to be guided. This is what I asked the principal,” Balmukund Acharya said.

He alleged that his complete video from the event will clear the picture and that some people are politicising the issue and blowing it out of proportion.

Responding to the Muslim students objecting that the BJP MLA raised religious slogans, he said that he had chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. “Is it wrong?” he asked. The BJP MLA said these points are not justified.

A video of the same has gone viral showing the BJP leader’s discussion with the school principal and authorities about the institution’s dress code.

In the video, the BJP MLA can be heard asking the principal why are the girls’ students wearing hijab. In the video, Balmukund Acharya can be heard telling the school authorities not to allow hijab. However, no derogatory remarks can be heard as is being propagated.

Furthermore, when the BJP MLA is on his way out of the school amidst a crowd of students, one of the students can be heard chanting Jai Shri Ram to which the MLA responds with the same chant. This is followed by chants of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Enraged over this, the Muslim girls along with their families staged a protest near the Subhash Chowk police station and indulged in sloganeering holding placards. Some motivated accounts on X are also taking to sensational language.

Several videos of the protest are going viral on social media. In the videos, the Muslim students can be heard saying that they invited the BJP MLA and objecting to Hindu slogans chanted by him.

One of the protest videos shows the girls chanting “Nara-e-takbeer, Allah-hu-akbar”, the Jihadist clarion call or slogan that calls for the consolidation and expansion of the Muslim Ummah. Among other slogans were “Hijab humari shaan hai”, “Baba maafi mangega (Baba will apologise), and “Patti patti phool phool ya rasool ya rasool”.

In another video, a Muslim woman can be heard objecting to Balmukund Acharya, PM Modi and UP CM Yogi’s clothes. She can be heard making allegations that the BJP MLA asked the Muslim girls to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The woman asked why the BJP MLA objected to the dress code of Muslim girls. The woman goes on to incite on video seeking support for the protests. She said that she had raised the issue after the Karnataka hijab incident and had written a letter to Ashok Gehlot too.

