Jharkhand: Temple vandalised, statues of Lord Ram and Hanuman broken in Ranchi, BJP alleges conspiracy to disturb atmosphere before Ram Mandir inauguration

Taking to X, BJP MLA from Ranchi CP Singh wrote, “MP Sanjay Seth and MLA from Ranchi (Kanke) Samri Lal, in the presence of local people and SDM Ranchi, while talking to City SP Ranchi, demanded immediate arrest of the person who destroyed the idol in the temple and strict action to maintain communal harmony. Jai Shri Ram.”

Temple vandalised, statues of Lord Ram and Hanuman broken in Ranchi ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
Temple vandalised, statues of Lord Ram and Hanuman broken in Ranchi ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (Image Source - News24 and BJP MLA CP Singh’s X handle)
At a time when preparations are in full swing for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ram Mandir Ayodhya, some unknown miscreants reportedly vandalised a temple near DAV School in the Bariatu area of Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. In a conspiracy to stroke communal tensions, some miscreants entered the temple on Sunday night and carried out vandalism. They reportedly broke the idols of many deities including Lord Ram and Hanuman.

According to the information, on Sunday, some unknown miscreants entered the temple and destroyed the idols of many gods and goddesses including Lord Ram and Hanuman. The matter came to light when the priest reached the temple in the morning. After the incident, police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure in the area.

BJP leaders claim that vandalism in the Temple is a conspiracy before the Ram Mandir inauguration

When the priest reached Shri Ram Janaki Temple in Bariatu Housing Colony in the morning, he found the idols broken. Subsequently, he informed the temple management and a large number of people gathered there. BJP MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth and MLA CP Singh also reached the spot. The BJP leaders alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to vitiate the atmosphere before the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January.

However, after reaching the spot, the police had initially described the incident as theft. The temple priest said that if it was an incident of theft then why would the idols be broken? The police’s initial claim of theft led to a massive outrage. The people present at the spot expressed their anger and demanded immediate action from the police.

Consequently, the police called the forensic team on the spot and collected samples. Currently, the police are investigating the case. 

It is important to note that just like in other places throughout the country, devotees are carrying out the distribution of Akshat (rice) and invitation for Ram Mandir in Jharkhand and the recent incident is being seen as an attempt to create tensions in the area.  

