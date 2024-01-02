Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Kanpur: Hindu man commits suicide after being harassed by Muslim wife for conversion to Islam, records video exposing his wife before death
Kanpur: Hindu man commits suicide after being harassed by Muslim wife for conversion to Islam, records video exposing his wife before death

"You ruined my life. You just wanted me to convert my religion to Islam. I never asked you to become a Hindu. I accepted you the way you are. You even filed a fake rape case against me. Now I have left with no option but to end my life," the man said in the video before committing suicide.

Kanpur: Hindu commits suicide after harassed, forced by his Muslim wife to convert to Islam
Victim Shubham Valmiki (L) Image- Zee News
On Monday (1st January), a 25-year-old man identified as Shubham Valmiki committed suicide in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh after being harassed by his wife for refusing to convert his religion to Islam. The accused woman also charged the victim in a fake rape case and forced him into jail after he refused to accept Islam.

According to the reports, the victim who was lodged in jail in an alleged fake rape case was recently released after which he hanged himself to death. The victim also recorded a video before dying and blamed his wife for his dreadful condition. The man in the video said, “You ruined my life. You just wanted me to convert my religion to Islam. I never asked you to become a Hindu. I accepted you the way you are. You even filed a fake rape case against me. Now I have left with no option but to end my life.”

The police have taken cognizance of the event and began an investigation into the case after the video went viral over social media.

Reports mention that Shubham worked as a DJ operator. His father stated that he fell in love with a Muslim woman a few years ago and then they got married. “The duo got married 3 years ago. It was a court marriage. However, there were tensions ongoing between the two for a year. His wife had left him. She wanted my boy to convert to Islam. On refusal, her family members asked for lakhs of rupees from him. And then the woman left last year,” he added.

The father added, “She lodged a rape report against Shubham in Juhi police station. The police arrested him and sent him to jail. These actions of the accused woman left my son devastated. He was very upset. On Monday, he went to the house. He committed suicide in the room on the first floor. Shubham’s body was hanging to a dupatta at home. We took him to Hallett Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.”

Before his demise, Shubham created two videos. During the inquiry, the police discovered both videos from the mobile device. Shubham comments in the first video addressed to the woman, “You did a very good job by ruining us. Your family members divorced us after taking a loan of 80 thousand rupees from us. Even in the name of ending the rape case, you took two and a half lakh rupees from us. If you don’t want to stay, then don’t stay, just return my money.”

In the second video, Shubham says, “I sacrificed my skills, job, and life’s earnings for your love. But you only used me. I completely ruined myself in your love. That’s why I am committing suicide. I am going.” In the video, he has blamed his wife and in-laws for his death.

According to DCP South Ravindra Kumar, the youth committed suicide by hanging himself. He has made significant claims against his wife and in-laws before his death. He also created a video before his death, which went viral. All of these aspects are being investigated. Based on the family members’ complaint, a report will be filed in the case.

