A minor was allegedly kidnapped, raped and made to convert to Islam in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur by a Muslim youth identified as Danish. The 14-year-old Hindu girl was befriended by the accused on Instagram.

According to the girl, she had befriended Danish through Instagram a few months ago. On 22nd October 2023, Danish reportedly convinced the victim to elope with him.

She claimed that in an attempt to impress her, Danish sent her images of luxury homes and cars and claimed them all as his own. However, when he took her home, the victim found that he lived in an old and dilapidated house.

Danish then raped her and even forced her to consume non-vegetarian food and performing namaz. She was assaulted by Danish and his family too when she resisted.

Danish allegedly arranged for a visit to a cleric and scheduled their ‘nikah’ for 30th December 2023. The victim was allegedly taken to a mosque and her name was changed to Muskan Khan.

The girl was rescued owing to the efforts of Hindu groups who intervened upon learning about the situation. While Danish and his family escaped earlier, the accused was subsequently arrested by the police.

A complaint was made after which police filed a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Lakhan Singh reportedly stated that further investigation is underway.