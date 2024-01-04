Karnataka: After Kar Sewak’s arrest, Congress govt reopens yet another case against a Hindu activist in connection with demolition of tomb in Dattapeetha

The Congress-led state government has reopened another case against Hindu activists in Karnataka. As per reports, a case against Dattapeetha activist has been reopened a day after Karsewak Srikant Poojari’s arrest. The case against Dattapeetha activists is linked to the demolition of a tomb in Dattapeetha in 2017 in Taluk Chikkamagaluru. The case was closed when the BJP government was in power in the state.

Reports suggest that the state government has reopened cases against 14 people. Some of the activists against whom the cases were reopened are Tudukur Manju, Shivaraj, Sandesh, Sumanth, Naga, Nagendra Poojary, Mohan, Ashok, Teju, Srinath, Lokesh Mahendra, Sandeep and Ramu. They have been asked to appear in court on 8th January.

Karnataka Government reopened cases ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Ahead of the date of Pran Pratishta of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Karnataka government has stirred a controversy by reopening several cases against Hindu activists. One of the Kar Sewak Srikant Poojari was arrested by Karnataka Police for his alleged involvement in riots following the demolition of a disputed structure in Ayodhya.

After his arrest, BJP leaders staged protests in the state, accusing the government of vendetta politics. On the other hand, Congress workers protested, demanding the arrest of BJP leaders. Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 2nd January that a criminal remains a criminal until he is proven innocent by a court of law.