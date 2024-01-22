On 22nd January (Monday), the Gadag Police in Karnataka arrested a miscreant identified as Tajuddin Dafedar for creating and posting a morphed picture of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on social media. The morphed picture was posted on Facebook in which the accused had added Pakistani flags atop the Ram Mandir. He had also inscribed ‘Babri Masjid’ at the bottom of the picture.

The morphed image hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community sparking an outrage from several Hindu organisations which prompted the police to apprehend the miscreant. The police officials have also made the accused delete the objectionable post.

(The accused Tajuddin Dafedar and the objectionable morphed picture which led a massive outrage in Karnataka, Image Source – Asianet)

Regarding the incident, the police said that a man was detained in Karnataka’s Gadag district for sharing on social media a morphed photo of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Superintendent of Police of Gadag Babasab Nemagoud said, “He is a Gadag local. We will probe if he belongs to any organisation. We have taken him into custody.”

The viral Facebook post sparked an outrage. Observing the hurtful post, pro-Hindu activists in Gadag filed a police complaint demanding the arrest of the accused.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused Tajuddin Dafedar. The accused, during interrogation, told police that he saw the post on Facebook and accidentally shared it. Further investigation is underway.

It is important to note that the arrest came on the day when Prime Minister Modi consecrated Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in the presence of the August gathering of over 7000 invitees. He led the rituals and celebrations of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple. Following the Pran Pratishtha rituals, he addressed the sea of Ram Bhakts.