Karnataka: ‘Shrikanth Pujari may be released tomorrow’, informs the Kar Sewak’s lawyer

Amid a heated exchange of arguments between BJP and Congress in Karnataka over the arrest of Hindu activist Shrikanth Pujari for his alleged involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition riots in 1992, his advocate Sanjeev Badasaka on Friday asserted that the leader could be released by Saturday if the court passes an order in their favour.

Speaking to ANI, over the arrest of Hindu activist Shrikanth Pujari, advocate Sanjeev Badasaka said “Yesterday an argument happened, we convinced very well before the Court. The matter was posted for orders. We hope that the Court passes an order in our favour. If the Court passes an order in our favour then he may be released tomorrow evening. The matter has been posted for bail orders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, R Ashok alleged that the reason behind the arrest of the Hindu activist is the scheduled grand consecration of Ram Mandir on January 22.

“Congress party arrested a ‘Karsevak’ because the Ram Temple is going to be inaugurated this month, to create fear among the people of Karnataka. BK Hariprasad has already given a statement of a ‘Godhra-like’ incident re-entry in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah went one step ahead and arrested a ‘Karasevak’, he said.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress-led state government of being “anti-Hindu”.

“Karnataka government is proving again and again that it is an anti-Hindu government. Yesterday in Hubballi, they reopened a 31-year-old case, and Hindu worker Srikant Poojari was arrested; we strongly condemn this,” Vijayendra said.

However, the Congress party refuted all allegations of “political vendetta” in connection with the arrest of a man linked to the riots that took place after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, “What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them? We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court’s direction,” he said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Basapur Airport in Koppa.

The Bhartiya Janata party staged a protest in front of the town police station against the arrest of the Hindu leader.

