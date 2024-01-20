The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is set to take place on January 22, and reportedly, students from a school in Chikkamagaluru have been warned of a Rs. 1,000 fine should they decide to skip school on that day, reports published in local media said.

As per reports, St Joseph school in Chikkamagaluru has reportedly threatened with a penalty of Rs 1,000 should they take a leave on Monday, January 22, the day when Pran Pratishtha ceremony is slated to take place in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have objected to the school’s actions. Amidst the government’s directive for temple worship under the Mujarai department on the day of the Ram temple’s re-consecration in Ayodhya, there is confusion regarding whether schools should observe a holiday on January 22. The alleged coercion of students by private schools has intensified the debate, prompting Hindu advocacy groups to express their dissatisfaction with forcing students to attend the schools.

Parents are advised to allow their children to witness the live broadcast of the Ram Mandir inauguration from home if they choose to take a leave on January 22. The organisations have warned that action will be taken against schools penalising students for this choice.

ASP Krishnamurthy, overseeing the area, visited and held discussions with pro-Hindu organization workers, expressing his intention to communicate with the school board. The In-charge District Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Prakash, also visited the school, talking with the school management board.

On January 22, elaborate Pran Prantishtha rituals are organised at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where an idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated almost 500 years after the temple was usurped and destroyed by Mughal forces to build a mosque over it. PM Modi and several other dignitaries from various fields will be attending the ceremony that marks the installation of the deity at the temple widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram, the scion of the Ikshavaku dynasty.