On Wednesday (17th January), the Karnataka police arrested two persons for tearing Shri Ram posters in Jahangir Mohalla and Gungunte Palya villages in the Kolar district. One of the arrested accused is identified as Zaheer Khan. He is a 22-year-old street vendor. The arrest of the accused came after Hindus held a massive protest in front of the Mulbagal Town police station.

A meticulous review of CCTV footage within the vicinity helped the police identify the accused. The recorded visuals distinctly captured the arrested individual Zaheer Khan cutting the banner with a sharp object at approximately 10:45 pm on Tuesday. These banners were erected to mark the celebration of the Makara Sankranti festival and the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Wednesday morning, members from Hindu organisations congregated protesting and vehemently demanding action against the miscreants. Kolar BJP MP S Muniswamy and Mulbagal JD(S) MLA Samruddhi V Manjunath visited the village. Police personnel were deployed in the area to control the situation. Subsequently, the Mulbagal Town Police authorities meticulously examined the CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of Zaheer Khan.

#Kolar

BJP workers and Pro Hindu activists protested in mulbagal after miscreants damaged the banner of Sree Rama installed to mark Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

Kolar MP S.Muniswamy,MLA Samruthi Manjunath rushed to spot.

Police took a person for interrogation@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/QN4pdp0CtI — Vel Kolar (@ExpressKolar) January 17, 2024

A police officer said, “The banners were put up for the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya and also for the Sankranti festival. Around 10.45 pm on Tuesday, Zaheer used sharp objects to cut the banners in Jahangir Mohalla and Gungunte Palya villages.”

Kolar MP S Muniswamy said, “The police have arrested two people tearing banners of lord Sri Ram. An investigation should be conducted to find out who is supporting these miscreants to indulge in such activities. Several women were injured after a group of Muslim men threw stones at them when they were going on a procession on a festival day in Malur a few days ago. There is an increase in such incidents in the state after the Congress came to power.”

The heinous act of tearing Prabhu Sri Rama's banner at Kolar as nation anticipates holy Sri Ram Mandirs consecration is a reflection of barbaric

mindset nourished by radical ideology.



This disturbing trend underscores the Congress government's ideology of hate against Prabhu… — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) January 17, 2024

BY Vijayendra, the President of the Karnataka BJP, strongly condemned the incident and urged for stringent measures to be taken against those responsible. He posted from his X handle, “The heinous act of tearing Prabhu Sri Rama’s banner at Kolar as nation anticipates holy Sri Ram Mandirs consecration is a reflection of barbaric mindset nourished by radical ideology. This disturbing trend underscores the Congress government’s ideology of hate against Prabhu Shri Ram and its potential consequences on the Hindu community, demanding resolute intervention. I urge the Kolar police to act swiftly to safeguard law & order, especially given the recent provocative statements from Congress ministers against Ram Bhakts.”