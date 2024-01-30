Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Kerala: 15 members of banned Islamist outfit PFI convicted for the murder of OBC BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan

The first eight accused, namely Nizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Muhammad Aslam, Salam Ponnad, Abdul Salam, Safaruddin and Manshad, were found guilty of murder.

ANI
BJP leader Sreenivasan (Image Source: Kerala Kaumudi)
All 15 accused in the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha in December 2021 were found guilty by the court on Saturday.

The Additional Sessions Court on Saturday convicted 15 SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) – PFI (Popular Front of India) workers for the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

The first eight accused, namely Nizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Muhammad Aslam, Salam Ponnad, Abdul Salam, Safaruddin and Manshad, were found guilty of murder.

The verdict was delivered by the Additional District Sessions Court I, Mavelikkara.

Ranjith Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, allegedly by activists affiliated with the PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

