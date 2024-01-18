The consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on 22nd January. On this occasion, gifts will be sent from temples across the country. The famous Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala will present ‘Onavillu’ as a gift to Lord Rama.

What is Onavillu?

Onavillu is a traditional musical instrument, shaped like a small bow. The Onavillu, which will be sent as a gift to Lord Ram, will also be seen by devotees from Thursday (18th January) morning. The Onavillu will be handed over by the Shri Padmanabhaswamy temple priest and temple administration committee members to the representatives of the Sri Rama Teertha Kshetra Trust at 5.30 pm at a ceremony.

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, holds profound historical significance, as mentioned in the Puranas. According to the Shrimad Bhagwat, the temple has a rich legacy. Lord Ram is also an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Balram is said to have visited the Padmanabhaswamy temple. He also took a bath in the holy lake Padmatheertham here. Nammalwar, a 9th-century poet and one among the 12 Vaishnavite saints of the Alvar tradition has composed ten hymns in praise of Lord Padmanabha.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. An idol of Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January. According to a report by ANI, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the ‘Shubh Muhurt’ or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on 22nd January.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for enthronement. The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the Pran Prathistha.