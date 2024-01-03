A case of love jihad appeared in the Bharuch of Gujarat where a married Muslim youth named Adil Patel from the Chavaj village posed as Arya Patel on social media to lure a Hindu girl into a love trap for four years. When the girl came to know about it, she reached the accused’s house and beat him.

A Muslim youth named Adil Patel created an Instagram ID with the name Arya Patel. Using this Instagram handle, he trapped a Hindu girl in a love trap. Adil Patel hid his religion and had an affair for four years. Despite being married, Adil Patel told the girl that he was unmarried.

When the Hindu girl came to know about his reality, she reached the house of the accused and slapped the accused. The investigation was handed over to a team of women police and the Bharuch SP was also informed about the incident. The police have started the exercise of registering a complaint by collecting evidence of Adil’s misdeeds.

Adil Patel made an Instagram handle with the name Arya Patel. Image Source: VTV

After this incident, there was a stir in the village. The video of the girl slapping the Muslim youth at his house also went viral in the locality. Local Hindu organisations also knew about the case. The Hindu organisations stood firm with the victim girl and took the matter to the Bharuch SP.

Adil Patel not only assumed a Hindu identity to lure this girl but he also made preparations to marry her. He visited the girl’s house to talk about marriage. When the girl’s family asked him about his parents, he said that his parents had died long back. He told this lie to encash sympathy from the girl’s family.

When Adil Patel knew that the Hindu girl had come to know about his real identity, he shot a video of himself apologising to the girl and sent it to her. After watching this video, the girl went to his house and slapped him. Currently, the police are further investigating this case.