A woman working at the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has accused MUDA commissioner Mansur Ali of workplace harassment.

The woman complained to the Commissioner of Police that the officer had sexually, emotionally, and physically harassed her. A case has been filed at Urwa station under IPC sections 354 and 354(A). The commissioner stated that an investigation is currently underway. The woman is working as an outsourced employee at MUDA.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Durga Vahini has demanded strict action in this case and demanded suspension of the accused officer. Swetha Adyapadi, the district convenor of Durga Vahini also said that massive protests will be organized at the MUDA office if action against the accused officer is not taken.

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell also asked the government to take proper legal action against the official immediately. The complainant is a woman, an outsourced employee working as a typist at MUDA office.

The accused, Mansoor Ali, went to the Urwa police station on Monday and gave his statement to the investigating officer.

He claimed the woman filed the complaint out of personal enmity when he ordered her to file a full report on the MUDA general body meeting, which she had previously submitted with insufficient details. According to Ali, she was told to improve her work or risk losing her job.